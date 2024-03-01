Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Condo-Hotel Ana Polanco / Local de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Countertop, Chair

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Hotels
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: Local de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Onnis Luque
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Corev, Tata Mosaicos
  • Lead Architects: José Carlos Romero Morales, Santiago Robina Aguilar Cauz
  • Design Team: Julio Ramirez, Ana Paula Reyes Retana, Montserrat Vazquez, Enrique Azuceno, Jaime Flores
  • Construction: Fermin Espinosa y Gerardo Salinas - Factor Eficiencia
  • Interior Design: Veronica Correa - Bambuterra
  • Developper: Jose Antonio Casado
  • City: Ciudad de México
  • Country: Mexico
Condo-Hotel Ana Polanco / Local de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Monte Élbruz Street in Polanco, Mexico City, this condo-hotel spans 8 levels above street level and 3 below ground. The main structure of the building is made of concrete. However, what captures attention is its exterior wooden structure, which is not a common material for structural use in buildings in Mexico City.

Condo-Hotel Ana Polanco / Local de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Onnis Luque
Condo-Hotel Ana Polanco / Local de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Facade, Courtyard
© Onnis Luque

This focus on wood not only adds an attractive aesthetic but is also an essential part of the exterior structure. It is one of the tallest wooden structures in the city. This was a collaborative effort between Local de Arquitectura (Jose Carlos Romero and Santiago Robina), Verónica Correa (Bambuterra), José Antonio Casado (DBG) and Fermín Espinosa (Factor Eficiencia). The terraces on each level are perfectly integrated into the wooden structure, offering outdoor spaces for guests to enjoy panoramic views of the city and moments of relaxation.

Condo-Hotel Ana Polanco / Local de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Chair, Beam, Deck
© Onnis Luque

The hotel facade is very interesting because, although it is a very striking element, it is simply an apparent wooden structure. The aesthetics are achieved through the rhythm and repetition of the columns and beams that compose it. As a fundamental part of the design, plants were used to divide the terraces, creating a privacy filter between rooms, rather than a wall or a rigid element that would disrupt the rhythm of the structure. This design not only adds an interesting element but also creates a sense of order and visual harmony. When sunlight filters through the columns and plants, it creates a play of light and shadow that enhances the beauty and elegance of the structure.

Condo-Hotel Ana Polanco / Local de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Onnis Luque
Condo-Hotel Ana Polanco / Local de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Deck
© Onnis Luque

With the collaboration of interior designer Mariana Rocha, a warm and welcoming interior was achieved that perfectly complements the solid and warm exterior of wood. Inspired by simplicity and elegance, spaces were designed to make guests feel at home. It's a simple interior, but not plain; although it's not overloaded with elements, it doesn't feel cold or impersonal. On the contrary, it feels completely homely and timeless.

Condo-Hotel Ana Polanco / Local de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, Shelving
© Onnis Luque

Project location

Address:Polanco, Polanco I Secc, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Local de Arquitectura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsMexico
Top #Tags