Condo-Hotel Ana Polanco / Local de Arquitectura

Hotels • Ciudad de México, Mexico Architects: Local de Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Onnis Luque

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Corev , Tata Mosaicos

Lead Architects: José Carlos Romero Morales, Santiago Robina Aguilar Cauz

Design Team: Julio Ramirez, Ana Paula Reyes Retana, Montserrat Vazquez, Enrique Azuceno, Jaime Flores

Construction: Fermin Espinosa y Gerardo Salinas - Factor Eficiencia

Interior Design: Veronica Correa - Bambuterra

Developper: Jose Antonio Casado

City: Ciudad de México

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Monte Élbruz Street in Polanco, Mexico City, this condo-hotel spans 8 levels above street level and 3 below ground. The main structure of the building is made of concrete. However, what captures attention is its exterior wooden structure, which is not a common material for structural use in buildings in Mexico City.

This focus on wood not only adds an attractive aesthetic but is also an essential part of the exterior structure. It is one of the tallest wooden structures in the city. This was a collaborative effort between Local de Arquitectura (Jose Carlos Romero and Santiago Robina), Verónica Correa (Bambuterra), José Antonio Casado (DBG) and Fermín Espinosa (Factor Eficiencia). The terraces on each level are perfectly integrated into the wooden structure, offering outdoor spaces for guests to enjoy panoramic views of the city and moments of relaxation.

The hotel facade is very interesting because, although it is a very striking element, it is simply an apparent wooden structure. The aesthetics are achieved through the rhythm and repetition of the columns and beams that compose it. As a fundamental part of the design, plants were used to divide the terraces, creating a privacy filter between rooms, rather than a wall or a rigid element that would disrupt the rhythm of the structure. This design not only adds an interesting element but also creates a sense of order and visual harmony. When sunlight filters through the columns and plants, it creates a play of light and shadow that enhances the beauty and elegance of the structure.

With the collaboration of interior designer Mariana Rocha, a warm and welcoming interior was achieved that perfectly complements the solid and warm exterior of wood. Inspired by simplicity and elegance, spaces were designed to make guests feel at home. It's a simple interior, but not plain; although it's not overloaded with elements, it doesn't feel cold or impersonal. On the contrary, it feels completely homely and timeless.