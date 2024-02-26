Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Cantilevered House / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos

Cantilevered House / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos

Save
Cantilevered House / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos

Cantilevered House / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsCantilevered House / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, CourtyardCantilevered House / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCantilevered House / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, HandrailCantilevered House / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Roldan, Argentina
  • Architects: Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  311
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Aluar, Alvarez, El Ladrillero , Lucciola
  • Lead Architect: Adolfo Schlieper
  • Preliminary Project Team: Facundo Marinelli
  • Engineer Calculation: Roberto Paloma
  • Model: Federico Lucero
  • Execution Of Work: RS Construcciones
  • City: Roldan
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cantilevered House / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated in a gated community in the town of Roldán, near the city of Rosario, where the building mass is gradually dissolving, transforming into low structures surrounded by green space and nature. Within the property, the entire length of the house faces south, leaving open space to the north to capture the winter sun and make use of the pool area in the summer.

Save this picture!
Cantilevered House / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
Save this picture!
Cantilevered House / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

On the ground floor, simple load-bearing planes of brick masonry with smooth joints bear the entire weight of privacy and intimate spaces. These planes become the main separating elements of the ground floor, reaching outward at their highest point, where the plane supporting the inhabitants' private life does not want to interrupt this constant search for outdoor spaces.

Save this picture!
Cantilevered House / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Image 15 of 22
Ground Floor Plan

Regarding the interior, circulation spaces are no longer dark and infinite but rather areas where one finds the possibility of continuing to feel connected to the outside. Certain spaces are separated by greenery attempting to enter the house in the form of small interior courtyards. This is the case with the entrance, as from the front, you have to look for it, as it is an additional subtraction to create a patio that also contains the large entrance opening to the house. This space enables privacy for the master bedroom on the upper floor, separating it from the rest of the bedrooms and the study. The bedroom appears to float towards the front, creating a significant overhang that, in turn, contains the garage on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
Cantilevered House / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
Save this picture!
Cantilevered House / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

On the other hand, the separate barbecue area provides the possibility of having a space for recreation and leisure outside the home, where hosting visitors is possible with views always framing the exterior boundaries.

Save this picture!
Cantilevered House / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Cantilevered House / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos" [Casa en voladizo / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos] 26 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013738/cantilevered-house-adolfo-schlieper-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags