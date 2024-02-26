Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Renovation of the Espellos Building Envelope / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos

Renovation of the Espellos Building Envelope / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos

Government, Renovation, Sustainability
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
  Architects: Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs:Juan Rodriguez
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Thermochip, Trinasolar
  Lead Architects: Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos (Lucas Díaz Sierra, Gustavo Díaz García) y MIBA Architects
Renovation of the Espellos Building Envelope / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Juan Rodriguez

Text description provided by the architects. In collaboration with MIBA Architects, the first phase of the interior renovation and reorganization of the San Caetano administrative complex is carried out, focusing on the rehabilitation and envelope renovation for the energy improvement of the left rear building, the former "Espellos" building.

Renovation of the Espellos Building Envelope / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Juan Rodriguez

The existing building, constructed in 1985, features a different configuration and typology compared to the original buildings. The volume consists of two distinct sections: a lower section (ground and first floors) with a trapezoidal floor plan, and an upper section (second, third, and fourth floors) that protrudes over the lower one with a rectangular floor plan.

Renovation of the Espellos Building Envelope / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© Juan Rodriguez
Renovation of the Espellos Building Envelope / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Juan Rodriguez

In pursuit of enhancing its energy efficiency, various modifications are made to the envelope, aiming to provide the building with a contemporary image that fits into the context of the existing structures on the site. A continuous base is created to achieve a unified appearance with the overall complex and to establish public space at the entrance.

Renovation of the Espellos Building Envelope / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Juan Rodriguez

One of the primary objectives of this renovation is to improve working conditions for administrative staff and enhance the quality of service to the public. Consequently, a new facade is proposed, featuring high-energy performance and an aesthetic in harmony with the other buildings in the complex. The same envelope materials used in the historical buildings are employed, including pitched tile roofs, white mortar facades, wooden joinery with granite surrounds, and granite baseboards. All of these elements are approached with a modern yet integrated vision.

Renovation of the Espellos Building Envelope / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos - Image 17 of 26
Plan - Ground floor

The intervention also includes the installation of a new air conditioning system and the use of renewable energy systems such as biomass and photovoltaic solar, optimizing the building's energy performance.

Renovation of the Espellos Building Envelope / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Juan Rodriguez

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Santiago de Compostela, Province of La Coruña, Spain

Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentRefurbishmentRenovationSustainabilitySpain

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentRefurbishmentRenovationSustainabilitySpain
