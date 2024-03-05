Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. China
  5. Jinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier

Jinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier

Save
Jinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier

Jinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography, CityscapeJinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography, FacadeJinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeJinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeJinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Commercial Architecture, Buildings
Jinan, China
  • Lead Architec: Yehao Song, Jingfen Sun
  • Architects Team: Dan Xie, Yingnan Chu, Xiaojuan Chen, Huixin Lv, Shuyi Chang (intership), Danli Lin (intership), Zhuoran Zhang (intership)
  • Engineering Consultation: Nan Chen, Zhihong Xie, Jinren Cao, Fei Chen
  • Client: Jinan Huizhong New Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • Design Period: 2009.12-2018.09
  • Construction Period: 2018.11-2022.10
  • Construction Design: Shandong Zhihe Architectural Design Institute Co., Ltd
  • City: Jinan
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Zhi Xia

Text description provided by the architects. The project stands as a testament to innovative design within the constraints of an old urban area in Jinan, serving as a commercial complex building that harmoniously integrates with the vibrant mixed community surrounding it. Nestled among residential areas, schools, offices, eateries, and various small businesses, the project aims to rejuvenate the community with a contemporary yet iconic commercial space.

Save this picture!
Jinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
Jinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Zhi Xia

Capitalizing on the site's terrain height difference from south to north, we have strategically opened up the first and underground floors, extending the commercial area along the street. This approach not only addresses the challenge of height variation but also effectively manages rainwater and floods while creating inviting green pathways connecting the ground floor and the first floor.

Save this picture!
Jinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
Jinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Zhi Xia

In line with the demands of prefabricated construction, our choice of modular aluminum panel curtain wall facade units showcases a commitment to functionality and aesthetics. These units, featuring large-scale fixed glass and inclined solid walls with ventilation convex windows, serve purposes such as lighting, viewing, shading, and ventilation.

Save this picture!
Jinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
Jinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Zhi Xia

Introducing color elements for adjustment within the framework of regular facade modules, we have carefully curated a color palette inspired by the cultural richness of Jinan's old city, including landmarks like Heihu Spring and the natural landscapes around Daming Lake. This deliberate selection of colors not only expresses the architectural character but also activates the urban space, offering a harmonious yet distinctive visual experience that resonates with the city's historical charm.

Save this picture!
Jinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Facade
© Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
Jinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Zhi Xia

Drawing inspiration from the cultural essence of Jinan's scenic spots, we meticulously analyzed and recreated the typical landscape colors. The resulting color distribution achieves a natural variation effect, contrasting and complementing the warm tones of neighboring buildings with refreshing blue-green hues. The overall outcome is a harmonious urban color state that breathes new life into the surroundings, making our commercial complex a standout addition to the cityscape.

Save this picture!
Jinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
© Zhi Xia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jinan, Shandong Province, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
THAD SUP Atelier
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureBuildingsChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureBuildingsChina
Cite: "Jinan Huizhong Starry Center / THAD SUP Atelier" 05 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013702/jinan-huizhong-starry-center-thad-sup-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Zhi Xia

济南汇中星空间 / 清华大学建筑设计研究院 素朴建筑工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Top #Tags