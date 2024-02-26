Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio

Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio

Save
Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio

Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Door, Windows, Chair Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Sink, Chair Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Clapton, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Jae W V Kim

Text description provided by the architects. THISS Studio has transformed the ground floor of an interwar terraced house in Clapton, East London. The practice has reimagined a compact kitchen and dark living room to introduce volume, light and fresh personality with a thoughtful rear extension conceived as an exquisite piece of joinery topped with a sweeping aluminum canopy.

Save this picture!
Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Jae W V Kim

Although in need of updating, clients Jack Munro and Domino MacNaughton saw the property’s potential - a large sun-drenched garden and proximity to a park - and purchased the home in 2021. Originally from Boston, Domino’s love of Thanksgiving and hosting family and friends inspired the decision to add a large rear extension to open up the kitchen to allow for a renewed dining space with more capacity for loved ones.

Save this picture!
Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Door, Windows, Chair
© Jae W V Kim
Save this picture!
Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Sink, Chair
© Jae W V Kim

Jack, a product designer and co-founder of the design studio, Mule, initially considered taking on the project himself, instead commissioning THISS Studio to bring their expertise with existing structures to the works. The clients initially envisioned a full-width rear extension to maximize space and create a social, convivial kitchen and dining space. THISS Studio instead spotted the opportunity for a smaller, considered extension of just three meters, which reduced build scale and created allocation within the budget for the use of exceptional, consciously sourced materials. The compact extension also enhances the relationship between the house and the garden, fitting more appropriately into its context.

Save this picture!
Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Lighting, Windows
© Jae W V Kim

Project architect, Dan Pope, approached the project as an opportunity to create a bespoke piece of joinery, resulting in a highly crafted take on what could have been routine construction.

Save this picture!
Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Image 16 of 17
Floor plan

The timber frame is a masterclass in joinery, crafted in sapele hardwood which was sustainably sourced with assistance from the main contractor, Fiona Sail of Sail & Sons. Beneath a large skylight, sapele joinery floats overhead in a lattice, spanning the wall from one side and framing bespoke, double-glazed windows and doors along the rear elevation which allow the garden to serve as a backdrop. A built-in bench seat runs beneath to provide a sunny reading and dining spot. Creating a striking contrast with the warm tones of the Sapele wood, dark slate tiles ground the room and have been leveled with a paved area at the front of the garden to create the sense of one large space for hosting and entertaining.

Save this picture!
Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© Jae W V Kim
Save this picture!
Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Windows, Wood
© Jae W V Kim

Resting atop the extension, an aluminum canopy was conceived from research into visual references. The first, "Sun in an Empty Room, 1963" by Edward Hopper, and the second, "A City Garden, 1940" by James McIntosh Patrick. The latter portrays a rigid walled garden, with soft clean linen billowing around a washing line at the center. This juxtaposition inspired the swirling curves of the aluminum canopy, providing a contrast to the clean, straight lines of the garden plot and extension footprint.

As the project progressed, the canopy was affectionately named “the fried egg” by the clients and studio. Its primary purpose is to provide weather protection for the timber and reduce solar heat gain within the extension. This bespoke roof was laser cut into a unique, organic shape to create shelter above the servery window and paved areas that envelop the extension’s exterior. The fabrication and installation were handled by Sail and Sons. Fiona's craft sings in the beautiful sanded finish, creating a stunning milky reflectivity on the canopy surface. Designed with a gentle slope, the canopy incorporates support louvers on the top, serving the dual function of enhancing structural rigidity and directing rain along its surface like a game of pinball before ending up at a bespoke hopper and rain chain. The gentle trickle of water further enhances a sense of tranquillity. 

Save this picture!
Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Jae W V Kim

The addition of a servery window on the existing rear elevation allows for the seamless transition of food and drink between the kitchen and outdoors. THISS collaborated closely with Jack and Domino on the kitchen choices in particular, resulting in Italian terrazzo worktops and splashbacks sourced by the studio and procured personally by Jack, and cabinetry painted in peach and teal to echo Domino’s style. Finishes, electrics and heating throughout the ground floor were also all updated.

Save this picture!
Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Image 17 of 17
Elevation

As the existing ground level was located higher than the ground floor plane, the garden has remained raised at the rear and was redesigned by Jack and his mother, an experienced landscape gardener. Slate tiles create a sunken patio under the servery window with steps that lead up to granite cobblestone paths that encircle a central lawn and raised beds of perennial shrubs and ornamental grasses.

Save this picture!
Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Sink
© Jae W V Kim

THISS Studio has prioritized natural, renewable, or recyclable materials throughout the project. In collaboration with Foster Structures, the studio designed a piled foundation as a more lightweight approach, reducing concrete consumption. A FSC-certified sapele wood was selected to support longevity while the choice of aluminum for the canopy surface stems from its sustainability credentials, offering infinite recyclability. Additionally, it was designed as three large jigsaw pieces, and its flat sheet surface covers a substantial area with minimal fixtures, fittings, joints and seams. An existing plum tree was protected and retained as the heart of the garden, carefully wrapped and watered throughout construction.

Save this picture!
Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Windows, Beam
© Jae W V Kim

Sunny Side Up embodies THISS Studio’s commitment to responding to each client’s vision whilst challenging the conventions of buildings, spaces and materials through an innovative approach to craft. The project combines sustainable design with careful detailing and contemporary construction methods to create a unique space that personifies the essence of the clients.

Save this picture!
Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Beam, Chair
© Jae W V Kim

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
THISS Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionUnited Kingdom
Cite: " Sunny Side Up Extension / THISS Studio" 26 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013701/sunny-side-up-extension-thiss-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags