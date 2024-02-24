Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Peru
  5. Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto

Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto

Save
Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto

Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsAbeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Interior Photography, DoorAbeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Exterior PhotographyAbeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Bed, BedroomAbeja Building / Martin Dulanto - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Punta Hermosa, Peru
  • Project Manager: Raúl Montesinos
  • Collaborators: Miguel Gutierrez, Gabriel Tanaka, Alejandra Cordier, Manuel Moran, Vanessa Azzato, Andres Pecar, Tomas de Col
  • Structure: Jorge Avendaño
  • Construction: Nexo Ingeniería
  • Interior Design : Giselle Sersen
  • City: Punta Hermosa
  • Country: Peru
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Juan Solano Ojasi

Text description provided by the architects. The project is built on a 528.63m2 plot located in lot 08 of Block P located in the district of Punta Hermosa, province and department of Lima - Peru. This lot is located between La Carabela Street.

Save this picture!
Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Juan Solano Ojasi
Save this picture!
Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Image 37 of 37
Save this picture!
Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Interior Photography, Door
© Juan Solano Ojasi

The Fiocco family house was demolished to build a new three-level multifamily building in its place, with eight apartments. The apartments are of the "flat" and "duplex" type. There are five three-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units. Each one has comfortable social areas that overlook the sea.

Save this picture!
Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Exterior Photography
© Juan Solano Ojasi

Conceptually, the project is a large white block in the form of an exoskeleton with a perimeter colonnade that, thanks to its serialization, allows for large openings that allow for landscape views. The aim is for the building to have a sober presence in the environment.

Save this picture!
Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Interior Photography
© Juan Solano Ojasi
Save this picture!
Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Image 32 of 37
Save this picture!
Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Interior Photography, Windows
© Juan Solano Ojasi

On the other hand, vehicular access from La Carabela Street leads down to a semi-basement dedicated entirely to parking and storage for the apartments.

Save this picture!
Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Juan Solano Ojasi
Save this picture!
Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Juan Solano Ojasi

The project consists of five FLAT-type apartments and three DUPLEX-type apartments. On the first level, there are two FLAT-type apartments: 101 and 102; on the second level, there are three FLAT-type apartments: 201, 202, and 203; finally, on the third level, there are three DUPLEX-type apartments: 301, 302, and 303. These last three apartments have access to terraces with pools on each area's top floor. The apartments are accessed through a hallway from the stair tower and elevator.

Save this picture!
Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Bed, Bedroom
© Juan Solano Ojasi

The building has a semi-basement and 3 levels in height. With this, the project adapts to the heights of the surrounding buildings. Also, the project has a height of 10 meters up to the finished floor level of the terraces. Starting from street level, at 99.40 m., up to 109.50 m. On these 10 meters, a 50 cm planter around the terraces is completed with a 40 cm glass railing. In this way, the building reaches a maximum level of 110.40 m. With this, the building meets the requirement of reaching a maximum level of 2.50 m. below the Anali viewpoint level, which is at 112.90 m.

Save this picture!
Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Interior Photography, Windows, Bedroom
© Juan Solano Ojasi

In addition, the neighboring building reaches a level of 110.20 m. up to the finished floor level of its third level. But this building sets back and reaches a fourth level, reaching a level of 112.80. A level much higher than that achieved by our project.

Save this picture!
Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Juan Solano Ojasi

Both the Side and Front Facades form a sort of portico that contains large openings that allow the interior spaces to enjoy the landscape. Between these porticos, and in front of the carpentry, some planters allow the vegetation inside to break the regularity of the module of the complex.

Save this picture!
Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Juan Solano Ojasi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Punta Hermosa, Lima, Peru

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Martin Dulanto
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsPeru
Cite: "Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto" [Edificio Abeja / Martin Dulanto] 24 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013696/abeja-building-martin-dulanto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags