Abeja Building / Martin Dulanto

+ 32

Project Manager: Raúl Montesinos

Collaborators: Miguel Gutierrez, Gabriel Tanaka, Alejandra Cordier, Manuel Moran, Vanessa Azzato, Andres Pecar, Tomas de Col

Structure: Jorge Avendaño

Construction: Nexo Ingeniería

Interior Design : Giselle Sersen

City: Punta Hermosa

Country: Peru

Text description provided by the architects. The project is built on a 528.63m2 plot located in lot 08 of Block P located in the district of Punta Hermosa, province and department of Lima - Peru. This lot is located between La Carabela Street.

The Fiocco family house was demolished to build a new three-level multifamily building in its place, with eight apartments. The apartments are of the "flat" and "duplex" type. There are five three-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units. Each one has comfortable social areas that overlook the sea.

Conceptually, the project is a large white block in the form of an exoskeleton with a perimeter colonnade that, thanks to its serialization, allows for large openings that allow for landscape views. The aim is for the building to have a sober presence in the environment.

On the other hand, vehicular access from La Carabela Street leads down to a semi-basement dedicated entirely to parking and storage for the apartments.

The project consists of five FLAT-type apartments and three DUPLEX-type apartments. On the first level, there are two FLAT-type apartments: 101 and 102; on the second level, there are three FLAT-type apartments: 201, 202, and 203; finally, on the third level, there are three DUPLEX-type apartments: 301, 302, and 303. These last three apartments have access to terraces with pools on each area's top floor. The apartments are accessed through a hallway from the stair tower and elevator.

The building has a semi-basement and 3 levels in height. With this, the project adapts to the heights of the surrounding buildings. Also, the project has a height of 10 meters up to the finished floor level of the terraces. Starting from street level, at 99.40 m., up to 109.50 m. On these 10 meters, a 50 cm planter around the terraces is completed with a 40 cm glass railing. In this way, the building reaches a maximum level of 110.40 m. With this, the building meets the requirement of reaching a maximum level of 2.50 m. below the Anali viewpoint level, which is at 112.90 m.

In addition, the neighboring building reaches a level of 110.20 m. up to the finished floor level of its third level. But this building sets back and reaches a fourth level, reaching a level of 112.80. A level much higher than that achieved by our project.

Both the Side and Front Facades form a sort of portico that contains large openings that allow the interior spaces to enjoy the landscape. Between these porticos, and in front of the carpentry, some planters allow the vegetation inside to break the regularity of the module of the complex.