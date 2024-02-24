Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Conquista House / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Conquista House / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Save
Conquista House / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Conquista House / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, BeamConquista House / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamConquista House / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Living RoomConquista House / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamConquista House / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Rolândia, Brazil
  • Construction: Jonas Niero / Boreal Construtora
  • Electricity: SZ PROJETOS ELÉTRICOS
  • Hydraulic Engineering: Hidraluz Adm e Eng Ltda
  • Structural Engineer: Nieri Engenharia Civil Ltda
  • Roof: Maristela Telhas Ltda
  • Switches : Pial Plus
  • Esquadrias: Alubauen
  • Marble: Gilmármore marmoraria
  • Stone: Comércio de Pedras Decorativas Monte Belo
  • Cladding: Portobello
  • Mirrors: Usina Comércio de Vidros Ltda
  • Foundations: Basestac Engenharia de fundações Ltda
  • Wood Work : Projeto Natural
  • Furniture: Kitchens
  • Equipment: Eletromec
  • Tableware And Metals: Deca
  • Lighting Design : Loom
  • Locks: Imab
  • City: Rolândia
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Conquista House / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores - Exterior Photography, Garden
© R, R Rufino

Text description provided by the architects. The owner of a soy farm in the State of Paraná, Brazil, decided to build a brand new house. The old one had been through two interventions already, and had the wooden structure compromised. The idea was that the new structure referred to the old one, which belonged to her parents. Looking for architects, the client, who also graduated in architecture, found and identified with the work of our office. Still in the middle of the pandemic, all communication was kept by phone or internet. With flights being resumed, a first meeting was scheduled on-site. The goal was to define the insertion of the new building in the garden, cultivated for more than 30 years by the owner, an enthusiast for landscape architecture. The project should emphasize the gardens and the landscape. A lake and a centenary fig contour the entrance.

Save this picture!
Conquista House / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© R, R Rufino
Save this picture!
Conquista House / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© R, R Rufino

Besides the highlight given to nature, one of the requests was that the residence should have one plan only, a large roof, like the colonial farms, abundant lightning, and crossed ventilation. Other questions guided the creative process. The implantation elevated the house to provide a view of the river on the bottom of the terrain, but also to preserve the pool location, changing only the deck’s floor, as well as the workshop, garages, and leisure space. That way, the construction would be fast to impact the gardens and other buildings as little as possible.

Save this picture!
Conquista House / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Beam
© R, R Rufino
Save this picture!
Conquista House / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores - Image 36 of 38
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Conquista House / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam, Patio
© R, R Rufino

The tall right foot brings amplitude and the large balcony connects the kitchen, the dining room, the living room, the office, and the four bedrooms. This balcony invites the landscape to contemplation.

Save this picture!
Conquista House / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Living Room
© R, R Rufino

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Conquista House / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores" [Fazenda Conquista / David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores] 24 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013688/conquista-house-david-guerra-arquitetura-e-interiores> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags