Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. House 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture

House 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture

Save
House 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture

House 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture - Interior PhotographyHouse 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, HandrailHouse 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, BeamHouse 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Lonton Studio

Text description provided by the architects. House project 3.5 x 17, located in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City. The house serves a family, including a husband, wife, and two sons. After many years of working and contributing to society, the homeowner has accumulated enough money to build a small house so that he can slow down and choose a job that can be done at home so that we can drink tea and coffee together every morning and listen to music. The conversation evokes memories of my student days with many beautiful memories.

Save this picture!
House 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam
© Lonton Studio
Save this picture!
House 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture - Image 17 of 21
Plan - 1st and 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
House 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture - Interior Photography
© Lonton Studio

The homeowner wants a house with a bit of nostalgia, lots of space to relax over coffee, read a book, and chat together, and an airy and light space that must also have a swimming pool, an elevator, and a parking space. car, 3 bedrooms with private bathroom, living room + worship area, kitchen + dining room and shared bathroom. But with a land area of 59.5 m2. That makes it a difficult task for architects.

Save this picture!
House 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Beam
© Lonton Studio
Save this picture!
House 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Toilet
© Lonton Studio

The house's first floor has enough space for cars and motorbikes. The living room is combined with the worship area; the worship area above is a skylight to ensure sanctity. Stairs and elevators are located at the end of the house to give each floor the largest usable area possible. The kitchen and dining room are brought to the mezzanine. The mezzanine has a skylight that can look down into the garage area and entrance hall, so you can cook and look after the house at the same time. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floors each have one bedroom with a private bathroom; the bathroom is designed with glass walls to help reduce occupied wall space, and all bedrooms have large balconies to create green space that can be used as a place to relax. . , the balconies are hollowed out on each floor with different positions, creating interest for the facade and also serving as a place for communication between floors. The rooftop terrace is equipped with a laundry area and a small swimming pool with views of the city center.

Save this picture!
House 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture - Image 20 of 21
Elevation

The back of the staircase is covered with wind encaustic tiles, a popular type of tile in the locality, creating convection ventilation but not being hit by rain, and combining glass panels to let in light to create windows looking up at the sky. God. The walls of the facade of the atrium are covered with ancient bricks, which are bricks from old houses. After dismantling the walls, the intact bricks will be cut into three thin slices and then re-tiled in the new house. The remaining walls are painted gray cement, and dark wood paneling creates a rustic and emotional feel. The floor and interior items also use rustic wood grain colors to create a warm, intimate feel for the house.

Save this picture!
House 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Lonton Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Story Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "House 3,5 x 17 / Story Architecture" 25 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013682/house-35-x-17-story-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags