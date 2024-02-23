Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. psW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten

psW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten

Save
psW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten

psW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten - Exterior Photography, WindowspsW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenpsW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten - Interior Photography, Door, BeampsW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten - Interior Photography, BeampsW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten - More Images+ 44

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Koksijde, Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
psW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. Piet Goddaer, also known as Ozark Henry, lives and works in the coastal region, where he experienced the most beautiful times of his youth. When he was looking for a suitable industrial building to house his new studio - ‘I need space and height’ - a for-sale farmstead caught his attention. The house with adjacent stable and shop initially charmed him because of their location by the old canal. He realized that this would be his new creative nest at the first sight of the enormous garage for agricultural vehicles at the back. A complete surprise, as that building was largely hidden from the street view.

Save this picture!
psW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
psW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Stijn Bollaert

At the street side, you enter a concrete podium with an outdoor kitchen. A personal creation that can close from a distance into a perfect cube that hides cooking burners and base cabinets. The lower part is a terrace with an outdoor fireplace.

Save this picture!
psW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Stijn Bollaert

From the old garage, only the structure and the lower part of the exterior walls remain. Under a roof of transparent corrugated sheets, wooden walls delineate a central box-in-box interior space, with a lounge and studio. There are large covered outdoor spaces at the front and back. During the day, the whole setup resembles a marketplace, while in the evening, LED lighting creates the appearance of a moored boat.

Save this picture!
psW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten - Interior Photography, Beam
© Stijn Bollaert

The house, together with the extension, becomes a multi-functional unit, with offices and guest rooms. Where the shop and stable used to be, a wall with window openings is now rising, which will later not be fitted with glass, but with vegetation. A transparent indoor volume will be incorporated into this ‘ruin’.

Save this picture!
psW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Garden, Patio
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
psW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Stijn Bollaert

Architecture should start from the question of how people will use a space, to create quality of life from there. It should respect the environment and the history of the site.

Save this picture!
psW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Stijn Bollaert

Living and working are inherently intertwined; the work environment doubles as a recreational space. Everything can merge seamlessly. The studio can perfectly function as a living space. Visitors and employees should experience it this way too.

Save this picture!
psW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten - Exterior Photography, Garden, Beam
© Stijn Bollaert

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BLAF Architecten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium
Cite: "psW House & Music Studio / BLAF Architecten" 23 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013674/psw-house-and-music-studio-blaf-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags