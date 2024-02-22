Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Big Barn / Atelier Deshaus

The Big Barn / Atelier Deshaus - Exterior Photography, Facade
The Big Barn / Atelier Deshaus - Interior Photography, Beam
The Big Barn / Atelier Deshaus - Interior Photography

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Cultural Center
Hangzhou, China
  • Design Team: Liu Yichun, Shen Wen, Ji Hongliang, Zhang Xiaoqi, Wang Yi, Zhang Zhun (structure), Hu Xiaojie (structure)
  • Structure Consultant: AND Office
  • Construction Drawing Cooperation: Qingmo Architecture
  • Curtain Wall Design: Zhongnan Curtain Wall Design & Research Institute, Taimu Consultant Group
  • Landscape Design: Change Studio
  • Lighting Design: Shanghai Yushao Lighting Design Co., Ltd. (interior); Shanghai Zuoyi Lighting
  • Interior Construction Drawing: Hangzhou Pantianshou Environmental Art Design Co., Ltd.
  • Client: Hangzhou Vanke
  • Construction: Hangzhou Changyuan Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
  • City: Hangzhou
  • Country: China
The Big Barn / Atelier Deshaus - Exterior Photography
© ©️Schran Image

Text description provided by the architects. The site of the Big Barn is within the Yu Niao Liu Su Area of Liangzhu New Town, to the west of the Liangzhu Center of Arts (the Big Roof). The long and narrow site indicates a horizontal and linear architectural volume. We hope to create here not only a spiritual architecture as a landmark but a place to accommodate diverse activities.

The Big Barn / Atelier Deshaus - Exterior Photography, Facade
© ©️Schran Image
The Big Barn / Atelier Deshaus - Image 28 of 31
Diagram

The design follows the composition of the three elements, roof, column and base (Ji”亼”+Cao”屮”+Wei”囗”). The prototype was first revealed engraved on a ceramic piece in the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City, indicating the origins of architecture on this land. Based on such a historical prototype, the structural and spatial systems interact with one another on the site, seeking to create a special place.

The Big Barn / Atelier Deshaus - Exterior Photography, Facade
© ©️Schran Image

The conventional double-pitched roof is extended into a linear long roof due to functional needs. The ridge twists into a diagonal line based on the surrounding spatial conditions, and further opens up to introduce natural skylight. Thus the curved roof not only achieves the spirituality of space but becomes a bridge-type shell structure.

The Big Barn / Atelier Deshaus - Interior Photography, Beam
© ©️Schran Image
The Big Barn / Atelier Deshaus - Image 26 of 31
Elevation

The shell roof of steel and wood at a span of 56 meters is vertically supported by the concrete shear walls at both ends, so that the two other sides of the building are completely open, providing a continuous and spacious view. The long thin steel column corridors on both sides of the eaves also provide the roof with an exterior wind resistance structural system and stress the horizontal openness towards both sides. The corridors stretch along the site and slowly elevate, forming an open-air courtyard space.

The Big Barn / Atelier Deshaus - Interior Photography, Chair
© ©️Schran Image
The Big Barn / Atelier Deshaus - Interior Photography, Beam
© ©️Schran Image

The micro-terrain site lifted 70 centimeters from the ground generates a base for the architecture by means of landscape, and results in descending space in the interiors, giving an experience of a contemporary “base”. The roof of the Big Barn not only provides a big space of spirituality but also holds an interlayered space, offering spatial potentials for multi-scale functions. Entering the space feels almost defenseless. One seems to fall into the space when entering, immersed within it immediately, thus making it a memorable place.

The Big Barn / Atelier Deshaus - Exterior Photography
© ©️Schran Image

Project location

Address:Liangzhuzhen, Yuhang District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Atelier Deshaus
Cite: "The Big Barn / Atelier Deshaus" 22 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013596/the-big-barn-atelier-deshaus> ISSN 0719-8884

