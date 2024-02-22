Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Singapore
  5. ST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects

ST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects

Save
ST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects

ST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects - Interior Photography, GardenST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Singapore
  • Project Architect: Seow Wan Ting, Leo Huang
  • Lead Design Architect: Julian Chia
  • Design Architect: Chris Topacio
  • Civil And Structural Engineer: BK Consulting Engineers Pte Ltd
  • Country: Singapore
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kevin Siyuan

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the heart of Singapore’s next commercial center, Jurong East, ST Engineering's Jurong East Hub houses its Smart City and Cyber businesses. Inspired by the patterns of a circuit board, we have worked this into the design of the façade, unifying both the existing building and new annex together as one cohesive development. The design of ST Engineering’s logo was incorporated into a unique architectural screen that wraps the podium block to form a visually strong base from which the tower block rises. These screens allow visual porosity whilst also functioning as an environmental screen.

Save this picture!
ST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Kevin Siyuan
Save this picture!
ST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects - Interior Photography, Garden
© Kevin Siyuan
Save this picture!
ST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects - Image 20 of 22
6th Floor Plan
Save this picture!
ST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Kevin Siyuan

The overall building form adopts the use of curves and rounded corners to create a more organic architectural form – blending high technology with nature. By varying the levels, a more dynamic massing was achieved, allowing for multi-tiered spaces with good views. Greenery and landscaping were incorporated through the introduction of a sky garden at the 6th story; this further extends upwards with smaller terraces at every upper story on the western façade, reducing solar heat gain of the building.  

Save this picture!
ST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Facade, Cityscape
© Kevin Siyuan

As the existing building is a live building, careful considerations were taken, such as noise monitoring and logistical planning of circulatory routes of existing occupants and heavy vehicles, to not affect the current operations adversely while construction of the new annex is ongoing.

Save this picture!
ST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kevin Siyuan
Save this picture!
ST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects - Image 14 of 22
Concept
Save this picture!
ST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kevin Siyuan

To mitigate the impact on ongoing operations, we proposed phased TOP, such that existing occupants can relocate to the new building, eliminating operational downtime, and construction for the 2nd phase of works can continue. This ensures seamless and uninterrupted transitions for construction and ST Engineering's current operations between the new and existing buildings. From its façade to its spatial planning, the design seeks to encompass elements that is befitting of an innovative Smart City and Cyber hub. 

Save this picture!
ST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kevin Siyuan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:100 Jurong East Street 21, Singapore

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kyoob Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSingapore
Cite: "ST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects" 22 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013595/st-engineering-jurong-east-hub-kyoob-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Top #Tags