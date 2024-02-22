ST Engineering Jurong East Hub / Kyoob Architects

+ 17

Project Architect: Seow Wan Ting, Leo Huang

Lead Design Architect: Julian Chia

Design Architect: Chris Topacio

Civil And Structural Engineer: BK Consulting Engineers Pte Ltd

Facade Specialist: Sunjet Aluminium International Pte Ltd

Country: Singapore

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the heart of Singapore’s next commercial center, Jurong East, ST Engineering's Jurong East Hub houses its Smart City and Cyber businesses. Inspired by the patterns of a circuit board, we have worked this into the design of the façade, unifying both the existing building and new annex together as one cohesive development. The design of ST Engineering’s logo was incorporated into a unique architectural screen that wraps the podium block to form a visually strong base from which the tower block rises. These screens allow visual porosity whilst also functioning as an environmental screen.

The overall building form adopts the use of curves and rounded corners to create a more organic architectural form – blending high technology with nature. By varying the levels, a more dynamic massing was achieved, allowing for multi-tiered spaces with good views. Greenery and landscaping were incorporated through the introduction of a sky garden at the 6th story; this further extends upwards with smaller terraces at every upper story on the western façade, reducing solar heat gain of the building.

As the existing building is a live building, careful considerations were taken, such as noise monitoring and logistical planning of circulatory routes of existing occupants and heavy vehicles, to not affect the current operations adversely while construction of the new annex is ongoing.

To mitigate the impact on ongoing operations, we proposed phased TOP, such that existing occupants can relocate to the new building, eliminating operational downtime, and construction for the 2nd phase of works can continue. This ensures seamless and uninterrupted transitions for construction and ST Engineering's current operations between the new and existing buildings. From its façade to its spatial planning, the design seeks to encompass elements that is befitting of an innovative Smart City and Cyber hub.