Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Living on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten

Living on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten

Save
Living on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten

Living on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, BrickLiving on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeLiving on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeLiving on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, BrickLiving on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Residential
Haren, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Marc Prosman Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  640
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ronald Zijlstra
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Contractor
  • Lead Architects: Marc Prosman en Matthijs de Wit
  • Contractor: Bouwbedrijf Kooi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Living on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Ronald Zijlstra

Text description provided by the architects. A residential building has been designed in Haren, Groningen. The design consists of seven spacious apartments, a shop, and an underground parking garage. The building is situated at the beginning of a shopping street, between a church and a cemetery, and surrounded by small-scale buildings. The new structure needs sensitive integration into the surroundings.

Save this picture!
Living on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Ronald Zijlstra

Based on the analysis of the environment and the client’s requirements, a form has been designed that harmonizes in terms of volume and materialization with the neighboring buildings, the green surroundings, and the zoning plan.

Save this picture!
Living on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ronald Zijlstra
Save this picture!
Living on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten - Image 16 of 17
Site plan

The exterior features a local brick from Groningen, known for its very recognizable warm red color, forming a distinctive facade. Adorned with an elegant coping layer above carefully arranged windows that align with the neighboring windows. With a setback and a subtle brick overlay, the window frames enrich the facade, adding depth through the play of the shadow joints.

Save this picture!
Living on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ronald Zijlstra
Save this picture!
Living on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ronald Zijlstra
Save this picture!
Living on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten - Image 17 of 17
Plan

The precise design seamlessly integrates the building into the urban context, offering a characteristic identity with solid visual connections to neighboring structures. The subtle yet impactful architectural detail of the coping layer enhances the overall visual appeal of the facade. The warm color of the brick creates a contrast with the cold of the graveyard.

Save this picture!
Living on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Ronald Zijlstra

The design is characterized by its sculptural form which balances a small-scale and manageable character. The zoning plan specifies an envelope that permits three residential floors with a rooftop extension on the street side and one floor lower at the rear. The apartments have a surface area that varies from 116 m2 to 248 m2, providing diverse living spaces.

Save this picture!
Living on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten - Interior Photography
© Ronald Zijlstra

The resulting volume fits within these parameters by intentionally avoiding the addition of multiple uplifting roof volumes. This approach also creates quality outdoor spaces for future residents.

Save this picture!
Living on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten - Exterior Photography, Garden, Windows
© Ronald Zijlstra

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Haren, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Marc Prosman Architecten
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureBuildingsResidentialThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureBuildingsResidentialThe Netherlands
Cite: "Living on the Graveyard / Marc Prosman Architecten" 21 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013587/living-on-the-graveyard-marc-prosman-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags