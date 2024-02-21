Parkroyal Collection Hotel Kuala Lumpur / FDAT Architects

+ 15

Project Lead: Donovan Soon

Design Team: Annie Cha, Tunli Pang, JinTing Lee, SuLin Chan, Eric Ng

Collaborating Architecture Firm: DP Architects Sdn Bhd

Interior Designer: FDAT Architects

Program / Use / Building Function: Hotel

Client: UOL Group & Pan Pacific Hotels Group

City: Kuala Lumpur

Country: Malaysia

Text description provided by the architects. As urbanization becomes increasingly rapid, it is increasingly important to look at innovative ways to green our cities. Much focus has been on new buildings, with older existing buildings often overlooked. The design of PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur is an opportunity to transform an existing enclosed concrete box into a lush green lung by integrating a substantial amount of greenery into the building using innovative means. Numerous cantilevered gardens perforate the building envelope, adding extensive green real estate to the otherwise fully built-up site. These floating gardens bring lush greenery directly to the hotel's public areas and guestrooms; from the exterior, a lush green outlook is created - ending vistas from surrounding streets, adding a refreshing interlude in the built-up Kuala Lumpur city center.

The design utilizes a holistic biophilic approach - guests arrive at a double-volume lobby space flanked by a lush green backdrop, overlooked by a timber-clad treehouse. Cantilevered facade planters lift greenery directly to interior spaces. The ballroom, previously enclosed and fully artificially lit, is opened up to abundant light and greenery, creating a unique Garden Ballroom experience. Guestrooms receive gardens directly to bedrooms or bathrooms. These gardens also work as an attractive foil, screening away the elevated LRT viaduct that runs alongside the hotel.

78 lightweight modular sky planters cantilever up to 2.6m from the existing building using a lightweight steel frame. Positions of the sky planters are staggered to create different volumes suitable for shrubs and trees of various heights, with drainage and irrigation hidden behind a curved aluminum screen.

A wide variety of tropical trees and shrubs are selected, moving away from mono-culture by curating a natural palette of plants. Native plants are selected for hardiness and reduced maintenance. The foliage is layered and attractive in a natural manner and shades hard concrete surfaces, preventing reflected heat and the urban heat island effect. Combined with undulating perforated screens, actual building walls are fully shaded from the sun, preventing heat from being transmitted directly into the interiors and reducing energy costs to cool internal rooms. A façade study by IEN Consultants shows that this is effective in reducing temperature by up to 9.4°C compared to adjacent steel and concrete buildings.

The architectural promenade culminates at the pool terrace, which is realized as a verdant green oasis with large 6-7m trees screening the pool area. Planters and cabanas create intimate spaces for guests to occupy and relax in nature. Throughout the hotel, greenery complements the warm and natural finishes, creating a resort-like ambiance right in the heart of the City.

Together with the lush roof terrace, 13,000 sqft of greenery forms an attractive and much-needed positive addition to the City. A total of 100 species of planting, including over 300 trees, provide enjoyment for both hotel guests within and city dwellers outside alike. The highly visible façade greenery provides not only visual relief; the abundant plants absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen to refresh the City. The substantial amount of greenery and its positive effects realized within the constraints of the existing building structure shows that older buildings can be vigorously rehabilitated to become attractive and meaningful additions to the City.