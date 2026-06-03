LuZhai Cottage / kooo architects

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Architects: kooo architects
- Area: 544 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Keishin Horikoshi / SS
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Lead Architects: Kojima Shinya, Kojima Ayaka
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- Category: Hotels
- Design Team: Kotaro Kitakami, Hongdi Lin, Dan Jing, Zheming Tian
- Engineering: kooo architects
- Landscape: kooo architects
- Construction(Architecture): Ningxia Songyao Engineering Co.
- Construction(Interior): Shaanxi YINO Decoration and Renovation Engineering Co.
- Program : Hotels
- Clients: Luzhai shanji・Yuwan
- City: Ankang
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Ningshan LuZhai Cottages is a hotel located at the foot of a small mountain within the village settlement called Yuwan Village, Ningshan County, Ankang City, Shaanxi Province, China. The site is rich in natural resources, with a beautiful environment and well-preserved ecological balance, serving as a habitat for crested ibises. Situated on the terraced slopes, the outer periphery of the slope is surrounded by retaining walls made of rubble. In front of the site, there is an open view of farmland, leaving a lasting impression.