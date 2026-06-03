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LuZhai Cottage / kooo architects

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LuZhai Cottage / kooo architects - Exterior Photography, Forest, GardenLuZhai Cottage / kooo architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsLuZhai Cottage / kooo architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLuZhai Cottage / kooo architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BedLuZhai Cottage / kooo architects - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels
Ankang, China
  • Category: Hotels
  • Design Team: Kotaro Kitakami, Hongdi Lin, Dan Jing, Zheming Tian
  • Engineering: kooo architects
  • Landscape: kooo architects
  • Construction(Architecture): Ningxia Songyao Engineering Co.
  • Construction(Interior): Shaanxi YINO Decoration and Renovation Engineering Co.
  • Program : Hotels
  • Clients: Luzhai shanji・Yuwan
  • City: Ankang
  • Country: China
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LuZhai Cottage / kooo architects - Exterior Photography
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

Text description provided by the architects. Ningshan LuZhai Cottages is a hotel located at the foot of a small mountain within the village settlement called Yuwan Village, Ningshan County, Ankang City, Shaanxi Province, China. The site is rich in natural resources, with a beautiful environment and well-preserved ecological balance, serving as a habitat for crested ibises. Situated on the terraced slopes, the outer periphery of the slope is surrounded by retaining walls made of rubble. In front of the site, there is an open view of farmland, leaving a lasting impression.

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kooo architects
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Cite: "LuZhai Cottage / kooo architects" 03 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013578/luzhai-cottage-kooo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

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