LuZhai Cottage / kooo architects

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Category: Hotels

Design Team: Kotaro Kitakami, Hongdi Lin, Dan Jing, Zheming Tian

Engineering: kooo architects

Landscape: kooo architects

Construction(Architecture): Ningxia Songyao Engineering Co.

Construction(Interior): Shaanxi YINO Decoration and Renovation Engineering Co.

Program : Hotels

Clients: Luzhai shanji・Yuwan

City: Ankang

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Ningshan LuZhai Cottages is a hotel located at the foot of a small mountain within the village settlement called Yuwan Village, Ningshan County, Ankang City, Shaanxi Province, China. The site is rich in natural resources, with a beautiful environment and well-preserved ecological balance, serving as a habitat for crested ibises. Situated on the terraced slopes, the outer periphery of the slope is surrounded by retaining walls made of rubble. In front of the site, there is an open view of farmland, leaving a lasting impression.