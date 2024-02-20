Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. Where’s House Warehouse / pbm

Where’s House Warehouse / pbm

Save
Where’s House Warehouse / pbm

Where’s House Warehouse / pbm - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsWhere’s House Warehouse / pbm - Interior Photography, SteelWhere’s House Warehouse / pbm - Interior Photography, Table, ChairWhere’s House Warehouse / pbm - Interior Photography, WindowsWhere’s House Warehouse / pbm - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Industrial Architecture, Warehouse, Offices
Bang Na, Thailand
  • Architects: pbm
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Spaceshift Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CASA ROCCA, Chang Keaw, L&E, Lamitak, TOA, Vispac
  • Landscape Architects: Lohkoh
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Where’s House Warehouse / pbm - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Spaceshift Studio

Where’s House Warehouse. Blurring the Boundaries Architecture - In the realm of architecture, the Where's House Warehouse emerges as a versatile space that transcends the conventional boundaries of living, working, storage, and communal interaction. The design prioritizes the quality of life for the building's users, serving as the central hub for a company specializing in importing vaccines and nutritional supplement distribution for the agricultural sector in Thailand. With the existing main office in operation, the need arose to expand storage space into a new office-warehouse hybrid located at the entrance of a residential area.

Save this picture!
Where’s House Warehouse / pbm - Interior Photography, Fence, Handrail, Beam
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Where’s House Warehouse / pbm - Image 26 of 30
Plan - 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
Where’s House Warehouse / pbm - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Handrail
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Where’s House Warehouse / pbm - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Spaceshift Studio

The concept behind Where's House Warehouse is rooted in the notion of "Blurring the Boundaries of Architecture." This innovative architectural approach aims to challenge and dissolve traditional demarcations between different spatial functions, notably between home, office, and context. Where's House Warehouse seeks to redefine the conventional perception of spaces by seamlessly integrating various functionalities within a singular structure.

Save this picture!
Where’s House Warehouse / pbm - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Where’s House Warehouse / pbm - Interior Photography, Steel
© Spaceshift Studio

The architectural concept focuses on breaking down physical barriers, fostering fluidity, and encouraging interaction among the different zones within the building. By doing so, it establishes a dynamic environment that promotes adaptability and versatility while promoting a sense of interconnectedness. This approach is realized through strategic design elements such as open-plan layouts, viewed as an 'air-drying office,' aiming to maximize natural light and efficient air circulation throughout public areas such as central spaces and hallways. The building's form avoids being entirely enclosed, eliminating the need for air conditioning in every space while promoting a sustainable and pleasant environment.

Save this picture!
Where’s House Warehouse / pbm - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Where’s House Warehouse / pbm - Image 30 of 30
Section

The heart of the design lies in the use of glass blocks throughout the building. This material not only reflects the business identity, focusing on distributing vaccines and livestock supplements for the agricultural sector, but also emphasizes cleanliness and hygiene. The design philosophy of a clean, minimalist aesthetic is further accentuated by the abundant use of natural light, providing a sense of openness and privacy for passersby. It serves to delineate functional boundaries within and outside the building, creating a harmonious blend in terms of both perspectives and functionality. The circular and translucent nature of glass blocks resonates with the village's surrounding context.

Save this picture!
Where’s House Warehouse / pbm - Interior Photography
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Where’s House Warehouse / pbm - Image 25 of 30
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Where’s House Warehouse / pbm - Interior Photography, Windows
© Spaceshift Studio

The concept embodies a design philosophy that goes beyond aesthetics, aiming to create an experiential and functional space that encourages collaboration, communication, and a sense of community. The integration of office and residential spaces is achieved through the strategic use of glass blocks, offering a blurred boundary between internal and external spaces. This fusion is evident in both the perspectives and functionality, giving rise to the name "Where's House Warehouse" – a warehouse that seamlessly blends diverse functions into a harmonious whole.

Save this picture!
Where’s House Warehouse / pbm - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Spaceshift Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
pbm
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseOfficesThailand

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseOfficesThailand
Cite: "Where’s House Warehouse / pbm" 20 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013541/wheres-house-warehouse-pbm> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags