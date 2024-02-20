Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Recreational Area at the Vistula Riverside / Karol Zurawski

Recreational Area at the Vistula Riverside / Karol Zurawski - Exterior Photography, Column, Forest

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Space, Installations & Structures, Public Architecture
Warszawa, Poland
  • Architects: Karol Zurawski
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  25000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Karol Żurawski
  • Lead Architects: Karol Żurawski
  • Architect: Kacper Karpiński, Karol Perkowski, Tomasz Podniesiński, Dawid Roszkowski
  • Landscape Architect: Łukasz Kowalski
  • Local Structural Engineer: Wojciech Kapela
  • Structural Engineer: Neven Kostic
  • Hydrology: Piotr Kuźniar
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Public green area
  • City: Warszawa
  • Country: Poland
Recreational Area at the Vistula Riverside / Karol Zurawski - Exterior Photography, Column, Forest
© Karol Żurawski

Text description provided by the architects. The project was carefully integrated into the local Vistula natural context and adapted to the very specific nature of the site, which is a floodplain. All of the canopies could be submerged. For this reason, the shape of the canopies was made soft and streamlined, so that when the river is flooded they offer as little resistance as possible to the force of the flowing river.

Recreational Area at the Vistula Riverside / Karol Zurawski - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Karol Żurawski
Recreational Area at the Vistula Riverside / Karol Zurawski - Exterior Photography, Table
© Karol Żurawski
Recreational Area at the Vistula Riverside / Karol Zurawski - Interior Photography, Forest, Beam
© Karol Żurawski
Recreational Area at the Vistula Riverside / Karol Zurawski - Image 17 of 19
Plan 01

The canopies were designed using a modern ecological alternative to concrete - Cross concrete-laminated timber. Plates of the canopies extend far beyond the wooden uprights to protect them and the picnic tables and benches beneath them from driving rain.

Recreational Area at the Vistula Riverside / Karol Zurawski - Interior Photography
© Karol Żurawski
Recreational Area at the Vistula Riverside / Karol Zurawski - Exterior Photography, Column, Garden
© Karol Żurawski
Recreational Area at the Vistula Riverside / Karol Zurawski - Image 19 of 19
Structure

The construction of the canopies is largely cantilevered - the forces are distributed centrally around the uprights, hence the circular shape of the canopy and the division of the board into layers: the further away from the uprights, the less forces act in the ceiling and thus the thickness of the board can be reduced.

Recreational Area at the Vistula Riverside / Karol Zurawski - Interior Photography, Arch, Forest
© Karol Żurawski

Having ecology in mind no concrete was used for foundations. Wooden piles were hammered into the ground as in the construction of a pier or breakwater. They were placed at a considerable depth of up to 6 meters so that they would be firmly embedded in the ground and provide sufficient resistance to the buoyancy force of the canopies if they were to go underwater.

Recreational Area at the Vistula Riverside / Karol Zurawski - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Karol Żurawski

Project location

Address:ul. Rychnowska, Warsaw, Poland

Material

Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Public Architecture Poland

Cite: "Recreational Area at the Vistula Riverside / Karol Zurawski" 20 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013510/recreational-area-at-the-vistula-riverside-karol-zurawski> ISSN 0719-8884

