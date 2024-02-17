Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
Pagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio

Pagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio
Pagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Marcos Guiponi

Pagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamPagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamPagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Sink, Countertop, Windows, ChairPagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio - Exterior Photography, FencePagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio - More Images

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Residential
Montevideo, Uruguay
  • Architects: AGVA studio, Pablo Szames Arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  529
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcos Guiponi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acher, Candy, FV, Hierromat, LEGA aluminios, Lyte iluminación, Permetal, ferrum
  • Lead Architects: Arq. Pablo Szames / Arq. Andres Gava
  • Design Team : Agustin Acosta, Rodrigo Bracho, Caryl Guimaraes
  • Construction: Klac!
  • Structural Engineer: Ing. Alfredo Fernandez Alambarri
  • Landscape: Valeria Coelli
  • Program : Vivienda Colectiva
  • City: Montevideo
  • Country: Uruguay
Pagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Marcos Guiponi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a low-density area of the Pocitos neighborhood, city of Montevideo, the PAGOLA 3023 Building is located on a lot between party walls 8.6 meters wide and 34 meters deep. It has 15 units, 2 studio lofts and 13 one-bedroom units spread over 4 levels plus an upper level with a rooftop equipped with a solarium and barbecue spaces.

Pagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Marcos Guiponi
Pagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio - Image 34 of 36
Section EE
Pagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Marcos Guiponi

The building's implantation dialogues with the urban situation of the neighboring buildings and an urban topology resulting from the evolution of the municipal ordinance over time. A 2-level house located at the edge of the lot and, on the other side, a 10-story building with a frontal setback.

Pagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Marcos Guiponi

The volumetric design proposal starts from the premise of being a node of topological integration with the neighboring buildings and, at the same time, having a permeable gestural reading. The building is articulated around 3 courtyards: an access courtyard, a central contemplative courtyard, and a private courtyard. The concept arises from the design of the "voids" to qualify and give character to the contained and contiguous spaces.

Pagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Marcos Guiponi

The vertical development of the building is located at a mid-level relative to the street to integrate the access courtyard with the street space in a way that privacy and visual continuity are nuanced and filtered.

Pagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio - Interior Photography
© Marcos Guiponi
Pagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio - Image 32 of 36
Section BB
Pagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Marcos Guiponi

The entrance through a garden courtyard -half a level below the sidewalk level- continues through open covered spaces, where the boundary between interior and exterior is blurred.

The materialization of the building seeks at all times to permeate, filter, and flexibilize the interior light and privacy with the exterior spaces: the exposed concrete slabs that fly and are contained by black perforated metal folding panels are the gesture that condenses the dynamic formalization of its architecture. A living facade controlled by the users.

Pagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Marcos Guiponi

Project location

Address:Manuel Vicente Pagola 3023, Barrio Pocitos, 11300 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay

Cite: "Pagola 3023 Apartments / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio" [Edificio Pagola 3023 / Pablo Szames Arquitecto + AGVA studio] 17 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013457/pagola-3023-apartments-pablo-szames-arquitecto-plus-agva-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

