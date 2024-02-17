Mawi Garage / Dhanie & Sal

+ 17

Warehouse • South Tangerang, Indonesia Architects: Dhanie & Sal

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 488 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Ernest Theofilus

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ateson , Nippon Paint

Lead Architects: Salman Rimaldhi, Dhanie Syawalia

Project Architect: Marsha Naufal

Interior Designer: Vania Sabrina Dara

Drafter: Fery Yulianto

City: South Tangerang

Country: Indonesia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Mawi Garage is a renovation project of an existing pavilion that acts as a parking area for the owner's daily vehicles, and some of his collection consists of a fleet of off-road vehicles and arrays of motorcycles. An additional loft that will serve as a private office and living quarters for the client is also added during the process.

Most of the current structures are preserved and become the base from which the design stems. A homage to the object it shelters, a well-known utilitarian off-road automobile. It wears the essence of the vehicle's masculine design. Thus, steel is chosen as the main material to echo its rugged character. The design process strictly adheres to the steel modules, be it plate, hollow tubing, or strips is divided evenly, leaving no room for waste. The hollows stand as the structure, the plates for the fins that clad the structure.

The fins are arranged at an angle mimicking said vehicle's iconic operable windows, allowing breezes from outside to sweep in. A composition of slits and squares serves as openings, arranged carefully to the rhythm of the steel. On the loft level, a panoramic window cuts the building open, allowing the spectacle of the surrounding garden.

Once the building is old and tired, or its relevance has waned, it might find new life or quietly surrender to the furnace's embrace to be born anew. Mawi Garage seeks to be efficient and stands as a tribute to the impermanence of all things.