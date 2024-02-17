Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save
Mawi Garage / Dhanie & Sal - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Warehouse
South Tangerang, Indonesia
  Architects: Dhanie & Sal
  Area: 488
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Ernest Theofilus
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Ateson, Nippon Paint
  Lead Architects: Salman Rimaldhi, Dhanie Syawalia
Mawi Garage / Dhanie & Sal - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. Mawi Garage is a renovation project of an existing pavilion that acts as a parking area for the owner's daily vehicles, and some of his collection consists of a fleet of off-road vehicles and arrays of motorcycles. An additional loft that will serve as a private office and living quarters for the client is also added during the process.

Mawi Garage / Dhanie & Sal - Exterior Photography
© Ernest Theofilus

Most of the current structures are preserved and become the base from which the design stems. A homage to the object it shelters, a well-known utilitarian off-road automobile. It wears the essence of the vehicle's masculine design. Thus, steel is chosen as the main material to echo its rugged character. The design process strictly adheres to the steel modules, be it plate, hollow tubing, or strips is divided evenly, leaving no room for waste. The hollows stand as the structure, the plates for the fins that clad the structure.

Mawi Garage / Dhanie & Sal - Image 8 of 22
© Ernest Theofilus
Mawi Garage / Dhanie & Sal - Image 19 of 22
Plan - Ground Floor
Mawi Garage / Dhanie & Sal - Image 4 of 22
© Ernest Theofilus

The fins are arranged at an angle mimicking said vehicle's iconic operable windows, allowing breezes from outside to sweep in. A composition of slits and squares serves as openings, arranged carefully to the rhythm of the steel. On the loft level, a panoramic window cuts the building open, allowing the spectacle of the surrounding garden.

Mawi Garage / Dhanie & Sal - Image 17 of 22
© Ernest Theofilus
Mawi Garage / Dhanie & Sal - Image 10 of 22
© Ernest Theofilus
Mawi Garage / Dhanie & Sal - Image 22 of 22
Section

Once the building is old and tired, or its relevance has waned, it might find new life or quietly surrender to the furnace's embrace to be born anew. Mawi Garage seeks to be efficient and stands as a tribute to the impermanence of all things.

Mawi Garage / Dhanie & Sal - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Ernest Theofilus

Project gallery

Project location

South Tangerang, South Tangerang City, Banten, Indonesia

Dhanie & Sal
Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Warehouse Indonesia

Materials and Tags

"Mawi Garage / Dhanie & Sal" 17 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

