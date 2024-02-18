Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab

Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab

Save
Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab

Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab - Image 2 of 18Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab - Interior PhotographyNàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab - Interior Photography, Bed, BedroomNàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab - Image 5 of 18Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Refurbishment
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Allaround Lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Klein, Cubro, Ikea
  • Lead Architects: Noelia de la Red, Jordi Ribas
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab - Image 2 of 18
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Nàpols is about the rehabilitation of a small apartment built in 1910 in the Eixample district of Barcelona. This project is part of the theoretical and practical research titled "Projecting the Void", which advocates for transforming the conception of housing, moving away from considering it as a commodity defined by its market value to understanding it as an infrastructure defined by its potential for use.

Save this picture!
Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Starting from a home featuring more rooms than windows, the proposal consists of opening and emptying the space. Existing partitions are removed and, based on the definition of two elements—the kitchen and the bathroom, referred to as "the minimum means to inhabit a place"—a series of unprogrammed voids are established with the potential to accommodate various uses. The presence of more than one door in these voids allows for a continuous circulation, facilitating different activities to take place simultaneously.

Save this picture!
Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab - Interior Photography, Bed, Bedroom
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab - Image 17 of 18
Plan
Save this picture!
Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab - Image 15 of 18
© José Hevia

The kitchen, transformed into a piece of furniture, becomes the epicenter of the project. Additionally, the use of glazed tiles contributes to emphasizing and defining the area of circulation related to it, while simultaneously dissolving its limits by extending into other rooms. Regarding the bathroom, it functions as a container that integrates mobile panels, allowing the space to be segmented according to needs. In this manner, the void, structured only by these two elements, turns architecture into a framework of possibilities, providing the inhabitant with the ability to assemble and reassemble their conditions of occupation.

Save this picture!
Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab - Image 5 of 18
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab - Image 18 of 18
Axo
Save this picture!
Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab - Image 13 of 18
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Allaround Lab
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentSpain
Cite: "Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab" [Nàpols. Proyectar el Vacío / Allaround Lab] 18 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013441/napols-proyectar-el-vacio-allaround-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags