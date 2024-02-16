Cave Office / Javier Senosiain

+ 25

Lead Architects : Luis Raúl Enríquez M., Julieta Badillo

Design: Javier Senosiain Aguilar

Coordinator: Luis Raúl Enríquez

Execution: Julieta Badillo

Model: Enrique Cabrera

Lighting Design: Saas-lighting

City: Ciudad de México

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The circumstances that impose the rhythm and current life have led us to reflect on different aspects that we could consider indispensable for the creation of spaces where architects feel and enjoy the benefits.

Our priority has been to devise welcoming sites, adapted to the human being; cozy, continuous areas where both space and emotions flow within an environment that provides freedom, spontaneity, and creativity. As we have noted, environments that follow the natural rhythm of human movements, are areas where integrated furniture facilitates circulation.

The intention arose to break with the glass box: "The basic idea: to achieve spaces adapted to the human body, similar to the maternal cloister, to the shelters of animals, to those of troglodytes who sculpted underground, to the igloo... not a return, but a meditated reconciliation" (Javier Senosiain, Bioarchitecture).

Two atmospheres were zoned, separated by a winding tunnel that leads to both: the private and the workshop.

The workshop space is very spacious, it contains two large work tables for collaborative work, either individually or collectively: one is arranged for computer design and the other for modeling the models. So that creative staff can interact.

This large space is linked to a pleasant multi-purpose terrace, where collaborators can eat, rest or work. It is pleasant in urban areas to have a place that allows contact with green areas, seeing a park with the city in the background.

The private atmosphere is made up of two cubicles that are perceived as caves and a circular volume that functions as a meeting room, both for private purposes and for team members or presentations with clients.

The original space was a rectangular prism delimited by a square wall and also by square windows.

To define the new spaces, pine wood skeletons were designed in the transverse direction, covered with thin strips in the other direction, and, as a final finish, maple root veneer on walls, ceilings, and floors. The work surface of the furniture was covered with leather, a material that allows working on a comfortable and soft extension.

Living in this studio is like working in a warm and illuminated cave, with sensory stimuli that change from one space to another, within a pleasant dynamic through the changing lights throughout the day.