World
Cave Office / Javier Senosiain

Cave Office / Javier Senosiain

Cave Office / Javier Senosiain - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCave Office / Javier Senosiain - Interior Photography, BathroomCave Office / Javier Senosiain - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCave Office / Javier Senosiain - Interior Photography, ChairCave Office / Javier Senosiain - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Offices Interiors
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: Javier Senosiain
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  202
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Julieta Badillo, Francisco Llubert, Tanya Picazo Navarro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bostik, Chapas, Raíces y Maderas, Comex, Herman Miller, ILSA, Maderas Gavilán, Maderas Selvamex, Steelcase, Ternería Azteca
  • Lead Architects : Luis Raúl Enríquez M., Julieta Badillo
  • Design: Javier Senosiain Aguilar
  • Coordinator: Luis Raúl Enríquez
  • Execution: Julieta Badillo
  • Model: Enrique Cabrera
  • Lighting Design: Saas-lighting
  • City: Ciudad de México
  • Country: Mexico
Cave Office / Javier Senosiain - Interior Photography, Chair
© Julieta Badillo

Text description provided by the architects. The circumstances that impose the rhythm and current life have led us to reflect on different aspects that we could consider indispensable for the creation of spaces where architects feel and enjoy the benefits.

Cave Office / Javier Senosiain - Interior Photography, Brick, Chair, Arch, Arcade
© Tanya Picazo Navarro
Cave Office / Javier Senosiain - Image 27 of 30
Cave Office / Javier Senosiain - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table, Windows, Chair
Cortesía de Archivo Senosiain

Our priority has been to devise welcoming sites, adapted to the human being; cozy, continuous areas where both space and emotions flow within an environment that provides freedom, spontaneity, and creativity. As we have noted, environments that follow the natural rhythm of human movements, are areas where integrated furniture facilitates circulation.

Cave Office / Javier Senosiain - Interior Photography
Cortesía de Archivo Senosiain

The intention arose to break with the glass box: "The basic idea: to achieve spaces adapted to the human body, similar to the maternal cloister, to the shelters of animals, to those of troglodytes who sculpted underground, to the igloo... not a return, but a meditated reconciliation" (Javier Senosiain, Bioarchitecture).

Two atmospheres were zoned, separated by a winding tunnel that leads to both: the private and the workshop.

Cave Office / Javier Senosiain - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Francisco Llubert
Cave Office / Javier Senosiain - Image 28 of 30
Cave Office / Javier Senosiain - Interior Photography, Arch
© Julieta Badillo

The workshop space is very spacious, it contains two large work tables for collaborative work, either individually or collectively: one is arranged for computer design and the other for modeling the models. So that creative staff can interact.

Cave Office / Javier Senosiain - Brick, Arch, Arcade
© Julieta Badillo
Cave Office / Javier Senosiain - Image 17 of 30
© Julieta Badillo

This large space is linked to a pleasant multi-purpose terrace, where collaborators can eat, rest or work. It is pleasant in urban areas to have a place that allows contact with green areas, seeing a park with the city in the background.

The private atmosphere is made up of two cubicles that are perceived as caves and a circular volume that functions as a meeting room, both for private purposes and for team members or presentations with clients.

Cave Office / Javier Senosiain - Windows, Arch
Cortesía de Archivo Senosiain
Cave Office / Javier Senosiain - Image 29 of 30
Cave Office / Javier Senosiain - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
Cortesía de Archivo Senosiain

The original space was a rectangular prism delimited by a square wall and also by square windows.

To define the new spaces, pine wood skeletons were designed in the transverse direction, covered with thin strips in the other direction, and, as a final finish, maple root veneer on walls, ceilings, and floors. The work surface of the furniture was covered with leather, a material that allows working on a comfortable and soft extension.

Cave Office / Javier Senosiain - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Francisco Llubert

Living in this studio is like working in a warm and illuminated cave, with sensory stimuli that change from one space to another, within a pleasant dynamic through the changing lights throughout the day.

Cave Office / Javier Senosiain - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Francisco Llubert

Project location

Address:Av. Santa Fe 428, Santa Fe, Alcaldía, Cuajimalpa de Morelos, 05300 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Top #Tags