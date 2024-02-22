Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos

Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos

Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ForestLoma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ChairLoma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Garden, WindowsLoma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, BeamLoma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Nosara, Costa Rica
  • Architects: Salagnac Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andres Garcia LAchner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bella Vida door and windows, Dekora, Maderotec
  • Lead Architects: Evangelina Quesada, Lucca Spendlingwimmer
  • Inspection: Daniel Carvajal
  • Structural Engineer: Adrain Moreno
  • Electromechanical Engineer: Pablo Fonseca
  • Landscape: Vida Masterplanning
  • Water Systems: RF ingenieros
  • Wood Supplier: Maderotec
  • Door And Windows: Bella Vida
  • Wood Craftsman: Klo wood
  • Interior Design: Sofia interiorismo
  • City: Nosara
  • Country: Costa Rica
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Andres Garcia LAchner

Text description provided by the architects. Loma Sagrada House transformed from a livestock-ravaged land to a regenerative construction project. This initiative uniquely improved the land, contrasting typical construction sites that often harm the environment. The construction preserved the soil integrity using minimal earth movement and pile work, enabling quick natural regeneration around the buildings. The project comprises several eco-friendly structures, with the main building perched on the southern hillside, shielded from harsh summer winds. A microclimate on the protected side, rich with vegetation, naturally moderates the building's internal temperature.

Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Andres Garcia LAchner
Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Image 29 of 29
Site Plan
Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Andres Garcia LAchner

The design utilizes the 35-degree slope, forming a triangular structure that minimizes foundation impact and enhances efficiency with its 100% wooden construction. At the hill's summit, the public area offers panoramic views and houses amenities like a pool, yoga room, and kitchenette, all following the main building's wooden, modular design. The landscape merges with permaculture areas and wildlife-attracting plants, illustrating a seamless blend with nature.

Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Andres Garcia LAchner
Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Andres Garcia LAchner
Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Image 28 of 29
Section

The project predominantly uses plantation-grown wood (over 95%), reducing CO2 emissions and supporting Costa Rica's environmental objectives. This construction approach is both eco-friendly and beneficial for human health, avoiding electromagnetic radiation and creating a comforting atmosphere. Natural stone is used in moisture-prone areas, with minimal reliance on industrial materials.

Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Andres Garcia LAchner
Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Image 27 of 29
Floor Plan
Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Deck
© Andres Garcia LAchner
Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Andres Garcia LAchner

Innovations include natural ventilation, solar protection, advanced wiring for electromagnetic shielding, flicker-free lighting, water reuse, solar energy systems, and safe water purification for both human use and a chemical-free pool.

Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Andres Garcia LAchner
Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam, Facade, Column, Deck
© Andres Garcia LAchner
Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Windows
© Andres Garcia LAchner

Loma Sagrada stands as a testament to sustainable development, harmonizing environmental conservation with human well-being. It exemplifies how construction can positively integrate with and enhance the natural surroundings.

Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Andres Garcia LAchner
Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Forest, Garden
© Andres Garcia LAchner

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Loma Sagrada House / Salagnac Arquitectos" [Casa Loma Sagrada / Salagnac Arquitectos] 22 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013430/loma-sagrada-house-salagnac-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

