Ski House / Hetedik Müterem + Studio Konstella

Architect: István Gyulovics DLA, Katalin Alkér DLA, Szilvia Tóth

Modelling: Vencel Kustka, Mátyás Weisz

Interior Design: Hetedik Műterem, Studio Konstella, Bianca Mtenga, Réka Bagota

City: Budapest

Country: Hungary

Text description provided by the architects. The protected local heritage, Normafa Ski House was built between 1930-1931. Preserving the unity of the main facade and the building’s mass, the restaurant function was planned according to the layout of the original interior spaces.

The service areas were concentrated at the ends of the side wings (with their boundaries in almost the same position as in the original plan), while the public spaces were placed in the central, most prominent part of the building and in the adjacent spaces. The central terrace was converted to an outdoor space with the intent to reconstruct the building’s original state from the ’30s.

Taking the proportions of the central wing’s mass as a basis, the new forest pavilion was linked to the public spaces of the Ski House through a series of axial spaces, further extending the range of possible uses. With the exposed wooden structure, the use of wood shingles, the floating form, and the object-like shaping, the pavilion does not try to mimic the „mountain villa” character of the Ski House building, but rather the more relaxed, natural character of the valley and the forest. Its retractable glass walls make the building almost completely transparent and permeable in summer.

The new pavilion seems to be the opposite in every way of the former Ski House, and yet: other than its layout, the natural silvery, grayish aging of the larch shingles will make the new composition increasingly harmonious.