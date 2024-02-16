Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. Fraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten

Fraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten

Save
Fraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten

Fraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten - Exterior Photography, ForestFraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeFraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, ChairFraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsFraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Flattach, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. The Fraganter self-catering hut of the Austrian Alpine Club, Klagenfurt section, was renovated by Imgang Architekten and extended with a single-storey building. Its location in the middle of the impressive Goldberg group at an altitude of around 1,800 meters offers children and teenagers the opportunity to take part in various courses. The remoteness of the hut makes it possible to let go of the daily routine and increases the internal exchange as well as the feeling of community. 

Save this picture!
Fraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Fraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten - Exterior Photography, Forest
© David Schreyer

The architecture was designed to reflect the history of the historic copper mining area. The cantilevered extension with its gallery-like opening is clad with handmade copper shingles, creating a visible link to the past. Together with the existing building, a courtyard with a covered outdoor area is created. 

Save this picture!
Fraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© David Schreyer

The base of the main building is made of robust reinforced concrete, which ensures stability in the alpine terrain and protects the timber construction from snow deposits in winter. All other components are made of cross-laminated timber and, like the entire interior, are made of local spruce. The larch façade and roof lend the building warmth and harmony. 

Save this picture!
Fraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Chair
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Fraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Fraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten - Image 21 of 30
Plan - Ground floor

The extension includes a kitchen, a living room, a lounge and a multi-purpose room. The latter has a climbing wall and a stage for smaller performances or presentations. In the main building, there are 36 sleeping places for young people and 9 sleeping places for supervisors with bathrooms. Heating is provided by a wood-burning stove, which is heated with wood from its forest.

Save this picture!
Fraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Bedroom
© David Schreyer

The children prepare the wood themselves in summer. By using natural materials, the building blends in sensitively with the surrounding landscape. The simple architecture creates a place that honors the history of the region and at the same time offers a contemporary experience for the Alpine Club youth.

Save this picture!
Fraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Forest
© David Schreyer

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Imgang Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria
Cite: "Fraganter Youth Hut / Imgang Architekten" 16 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013370/fraganter-youth-hut-imgang-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags