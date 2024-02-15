Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Masia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro

Masia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro

Save
Masia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro

Masia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro - Exterior Photography, FacadeMasia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, CourtyardMasia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, BeamMasia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro - Interior Photography, BeamMasia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Enrica Mosciaro
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  464
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Antonio Navarro Wijmark, Diana Monaco
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Boffi, Bover, Iscletec, battle prefabricats
  • Lead Architect: Enrica Mosciaro
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Masia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Antonio Navarro Wijmark, Diana Monaco

Text description provided by the architects. This building, humble, non-uniform, formed by different structures, has been constructed over three centuries to meet the needs of its inhabitants and users. Its primary function has historically been residential, serving as the home for field workers for much of its history.

Save this picture!
Masia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Antonio Navarro Wijmark, Diana Monaco
Save this picture!
Masia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column, Arch, Arcade
© Antonio Navarro Wijmark, Diana Monaco

As a composition of several buildings, each space had its own independent entrance and different ground levels. The project aims to unify the ground level, necessitating excavation in some areas, both inside and outside. In the late 19th century, the building was transformed into a glass furnace, and it was during this period that a magnificent brick arch was constructed.

Save this picture!
Masia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam
© Antonio Navarro Wijmark, Diana Monaco

To bring the residence up to modern standards of habitability and sanitation, the entire existing structure has been respected, except for a central space left uncovered, which has been transformed into a courtyard providing air, light, and privacy to the dwelling.

Save this picture!
Masia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro - Interior Photography, Beam
© Antonio Navarro Wijmark, Diana Monaco
Save this picture!
Masia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Shelving, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Antonio Navarro Wijmark, Diana Monaco
Save this picture!
Masia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro - Image 26 of 29
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Masia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro - Interior Photography
© Antonio Navarro Wijmark, Diana Monaco

This solution minimizes exterior alterations to the Farmhouse, preserving its characteristics as a simple, agricultural residence while emphasizing the beauty of the brick arch that testifies to the change in the building's use from residential to industrial.

Save this picture!
Masia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Door, Bed
© Antonio Navarro Wijmark, Diana Monaco

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Enrica Mosciaro
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Masia BGS / Enrica Mosciaro" 15 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013368/masia-bgs-enrica-mosciaro> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags