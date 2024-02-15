Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
Capivari House Extension / VAGA

Capivari House Extension / VAGA

Capivari House Extension / VAGA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, Chair, DeckCapivari House Extension / VAGA - Exterior Photography, GardenCapivari House Extension / VAGA - Interior Photography, Table, BeamCapivari House Extension / VAGA - Exterior Photography, Beam, GardenCapivari House Extension / VAGA - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Extension
Campos do Jordão, Brazil
  • Architects: VAGA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Companhia de Iluminação, Cusinart, Deca, Eucaeco Madeiras, Evol, Inartec, Portobello, REKA, Ulimax
  • Lead Architects: Fernando O'Leary, Pedro Domingues e Pedro Faria
  • Collaborator: Gabriela Inomata
  • Execution: Rodrigo Burla
  • Start Date: 2019
  • City: Campos do Jordão
  • Country: Brazil
Capivari House Extension / VAGA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, Chair, Deck
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. To renovate an old country house, the project of Anexo Capivari, located in Campos do Jordão-SP, and signed by the office VAGA Arquitetura, stands out for its unique approach to transformation, through the coupling of an annex structure to the original residence, which redefines the living and coexistence experience.

Capivari House Extension / VAGA - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Carolina Lacaz

The architects' idea was to create an intervention of contemporary language, which established a respectful dialogue with the original architecture of the residence and proposed new spaces for coexistence.

Capivari House Extension / VAGA - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Carolina Lacaz
Capivari House Extension / VAGA - Image 23 of 30
Floor plan
Capivari House Extension / VAGA - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Facade, Windows, Garden, Patio, Deck, Courtyard
© Carolina Lacaz

The annex program includes a kitchen with a barbecue, living room, swimming pool, sauna, and toilets, which harmoniously integrate with the existing structure. This, in turn, underwent interventions for the modernization of the floor plan, to accommodate two guest rooms, a fireplace room, and a games room.

Capivari House Extension / VAGA - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Carolina Lacaz

The uncovered terrace that extends to the external area, adjacent to the tennis court, provides a subtle transition between the internal and external spaces. The covered pool is fully integrated with the internal spaces and offers a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape.

Capivari House Extension / VAGA - Interior Photography, Wood
© Carolina Lacaz

The main challenge encountered during the project was the existing unevenness between the two blocks of the original house. To overcome this, the architectural solution adopted was to divide the roof of the annex into two parts, and the ridges of the roofs of each of them are leveled with one of the roofs of the pre-existing blocks, creating a band of natural light. In this way, the volume of the annex fits perfectly between the two blocks of the original house.

Capivari House Extension / VAGA - Exterior Photography, Beam, Garden
© Carolina Lacaz

The roof, composed of glass tiles on a slatted wooden ceiling, allows controlled but abundant entry of natural light, providing well-lit and heated environments, especially on cold days. On hotter days, the cross ventilation created by opening the doors on opposite facades brings more thermal comfort to the environment.

Capivari House Extension / VAGA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Carolina Lacaz

The materiality also helped to create a welcoming environment. The wooden structure of the annex, for example, not only seeks to dialogue with the surrounding constructions but also offers a contemporary aesthetic and a respectful contrast with the existing buildings. Similarly, the frames, made of the same material, bring a generous integration between the interior and exterior.

Capivari House Extension / VAGA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Beam, Facade, Chair
© Carolina Lacaz
Capivari House Extension / VAGA - Image 26 of 30
Sections
Capivari House Extension / VAGA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Table, Facade
© Carolina Lacaz

The natural yellow sandstone floor complements the material palette, providing comfort for residents to walk barefoot in the living area.

Capivari House Extension / VAGA - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Carolina Lacaz

Project gallery

About this office
VAGA
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Capivari House Extension / VAGA" [Anexo Capivari / VAGA] 15 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

