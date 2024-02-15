Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Japan
  5. Umagoya Stable / 2M26

Umagoya Stable / 2M26

Save
Umagoya Stable / 2M26

Umagoya Stable / 2M26 - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamUmagoya Stable / 2M26 - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, BeamUmagoya Stable / 2M26 - Exterior Photography, ForestUmagoya Stable / 2M26 - Exterior Photography, GardenUmagoya Stable / 2M26 - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Animal Shelter
Kyoto, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Umagoya Stable / 2M26 - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Yuki Okada

A stable entirely made of cypress and cedar using Japanese traditional joinery. Design and built by Kyoto-based architecture studio 2m26, Umagoya comprises a stable for two horses and storage space - a saddle room located in Keihoku, north mountain side of Kyoto city. The new construction integrates the property of an old Japanese folk dwelling. Around the main thatched roof house, a few outbuildings and a garden surrounded by soil walls enclose the site. Umagaoya takes part in this ensemble on both sides of a “KURA”, a traditional storage space made of thick soil walls.

Save this picture!
Umagoya Stable / 2M26 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Yuki Okada
Save this picture!
Umagoya Stable / 2M26 - Image 32 of 35
Plan
Save this picture!
Umagoya Stable / 2M26 - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Yuki Okada
Save this picture!
Umagoya Stable / 2M26 - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yuki Okada

The whole structure and roof of each building are made of locally sourced cypress and cedar timber, assembled by Japanese traditional joinery in order to respect the soul of adjacent constructions. Both buildings sit on stone basements, and the floors have been made of a compressed soil and lime mix to let the ground breathe while resisting the horses' moves. 

Save this picture!
Umagoya Stable / 2M26 - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Yuki Okada
Save this picture!
Umagoya Stable / 2M26 - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Beam
© Yuki Okada
Save this picture!
Umagoya Stable / 2M26 - Image 33 of 35
Section
Save this picture!
Umagoya Stable / 2M26 - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Yuki Okada

Horizontal wooden shutters inspired by temple design can be lifted on four sides by L-shaped metal hinges so that the stable can be widely opened or closed in case of typhoons or heavy snow.  All ironwork, hinges - attachment rings - hooks - and locks - have been designing by the studio and realised by a Japanese blacksmith. The spacious stable is opened to a large paddock where horses are free to go.

Save this picture!
Umagoya Stable / 2M26 - Exterior Photography
© Yuki Okada
Save this picture!
Umagoya Stable / 2M26 - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column
© Yuki Okada

Umagoya is a house for horses that connects humans, horses, and nature living together.

Save this picture!
Umagoya Stable / 2M26 - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Yuki Okada

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Machida-15-2 Keihokushimonakachō, Ukyo Ward, Kyoto, 601-0533, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
2M26
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureHealthcare ArchitectureVeterinaryAnimal ShelterJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureHealthcare ArchitectureVeterinaryAnimal ShelterJapan
Cite: "Umagoya Stable / 2M26" 15 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013362/umagoya-stable-2m26> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Top #Tags