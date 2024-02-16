Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Japan
  5. Niwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26

Niwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26

Save
Niwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26

Niwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26 - Exterior Photography, Garden, ForestNiwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26 - Exterior Photography, Garden, ForestNiwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26 - Interior Photography, BeamNiwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26 - Exterior PhotographyNiwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26 - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Animal Shelter
Kyoto, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Niwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26 - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Yuki Okada

A chicken coop inspired by Japanese shrines. Design and built by Kyoto based architecture studio 2m26, Niwatorigoya is a chicken coop located in Keihoku, north mountain side of Kyoto city. Next to a thatched roof dwelling, Niwatorigoya reinterprets the Ise shrine structure.

Save this picture!
Niwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26 - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yuki Okada

The coop protects free-range chickens from predators during the night, offering them beams as perch to sleep in and nest boxes to lay eggs. Sitting on stones, the cypress structure of beams crossing 12 round pillars is assembled by traditional Japanese joinery. On top of it, the sloppy roof is covered with cedar bark.

Save this picture!
Niwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Yuki Okada
Save this picture!
Niwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26 - Image 16 of 18
Plan
Save this picture!
Niwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26 - Exterior Photography
© Yuki Okada

This local natural material was widely used for outbuildings and roofs of old folk Japanese houses. Harvested by hand in summer when cedars are full of sap, barks are maintained flat to dry slowly for a few months before being used as roofing or wall covering material. Wooden panels on four sides of the coop can slide to access inside and pick up fresh eggs. Stairs made of one piece of wood lead chickens to their space.

Save this picture!
Niwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26 - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Yuki Okada
Save this picture!
Niwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26 - Image 17 of 18
Section
Save this picture!
Niwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26 - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Yuki Okada

A “zero impact” construction, built with locally sourced cypress wood, designed following traditional Japanese ideas to be able to change some pieces of the building without unbuilding everything and going back to the soil after life ends.

Save this picture!
Niwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26 - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Yuki Okada

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kyoto, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
2M26
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureHealthcare ArchitectureVeterinaryAnimal ShelterJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureHealthcare ArchitectureVeterinaryAnimal ShelterJapan
Cite: "Niwatorigoya Chicken Coop / 2M26" 16 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013361/niwatorigoya-chicken-coop-2m26> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Top #Tags