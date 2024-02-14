INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG

+ 17

City: Montevideo

Country: Uruguay

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of transforming an old tenement apartment characteristic of the Cordón neighborhood into a contemporary, mixed, and flexible space where a Digital Dentistry academy would operate.

The new space serves as an expansion of the existing clinic in another unit of the complex, and creates a place capable of hosting academic meetings, workshops, and courses.

The apartment is organized around a central triple-height space topped by a skylight, the only source of light and ventilation that serves three separate rooms, a bathroom, and a kitchenette. The need to have an open space, capable of changing and responding to multiple configurations, led us to dematerialize.

A system of pivoting panels allows for subdivision to achieve different scenarios. One of the rooms becomes a dental office, the other two merge and integrate into the central space, being able to be used as a conference room, classroom, coworking space, or simply as a comfortable living area.