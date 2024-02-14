Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Uruguay
  5. INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG

INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG

Save
INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG

INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Interior Photography, FacadeINQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Interior PhotographyINQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Interior Photography, Living RoomINQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Interior Photography, Handrail, SteelINQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Cowork Interiors
Montevideo, Uruguay
  • Architects: Estudio ALVMTR, Estudio MNG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:VICTORIA BOFFANO
  • Lead Architects: Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Interior Photography, Facade
© VICTORIA BOFFANO
Save this picture!
INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Image 19 of 22
Demolition - plan
Save this picture!
INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Interior Photography
© VICTORIA BOFFANO

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of transforming an old tenement apartment characteristic of the Cordón neighborhood into a contemporary, mixed, and flexible space where a Digital Dentistry academy would operate. 

Save this picture!
INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Interior Photography
© VICTORIA BOFFANO
Save this picture!
INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Image 20 of 22
Floor plan
Save this picture!
INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Interior Photography, Living Room
© VICTORIA BOFFANO

The new space serves as an expansion of the existing clinic in another unit of the complex, and creates a place capable of hosting academic meetings, workshops, and courses. 

Save this picture!
INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Interior Photography
© VICTORIA BOFFANO
Save this picture!
INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Image 21 of 22
Perspective diagram
Save this picture!
INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Interior Photography
© VICTORIA BOFFANO

The apartment is organized around a central triple-height space topped by a skylight, the only source of light and ventilation that serves three separate rooms, a bathroom, and a kitchenette. The need to have an open space, capable of changing and responding to multiple configurations, led us to dematerialize. 

Save this picture!
INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Interior Photography, Door, Chair, Glass, Windows
© VICTORIA BOFFANO
Save this picture!
INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Image 22 of 22
Perspective diagram
Save this picture!
INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Interior Photography, Handrail, Steel
© VICTORIA BOFFANO

A system of pivoting panels allows for subdivision to achieve different scenarios. One of the rooms becomes a dental office, the other two merge and integrate into the central space, being able to be used as a conference room, classroom, coworking space, or simply as a comfortable living area.

Save this picture!
INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© VICTORIA BOFFANO

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Estudio ALVMTR
Office
Estudio MNG
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsUruguay

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsUruguay
Cite: "INQ Digital Academy / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG" [INQ Academia Digital / Estudio ALVMTR + Estudio MNG] 14 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013329/inq-digital-academy-estudio-alvmtr-plus-estudio-mng> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags