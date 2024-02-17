Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Rodor House / OMCM arquitectos

Rodor House / OMCM arquitectos

Rodor House / OMCM arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Facade, CourtyardRodor House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeRodor House / OMCM arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamRodor House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardRodor House / OMCM arquitectos - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Asuncion, Paraguay
  • Architects: OMCM arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Renato Duria
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, Duravit, Blindex, Carrier, Denvertec / Denvermanta , Knauff Hera Design , Portobello, Savant, TOSHIBA
  • Lead Architect: Matías Ortiz + Maria Paz Chamorro
Rodor House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Renato Duria

Text description provided by the architects. Locating a house in the immensity of a 3-hectare plot of land in the city, where flora and fauna intersect with the Botanical Garden of Asunción, one of the most important green lungs of the metropolitan area, until then, seemed to us the biggest challenge of our short careers as architects.

Rodor House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Garden
© Renato Duria
Rodor House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Renato Duria

A big family program, where intimate and social spaces multiply to coexist simultaneously to the sound of music, joy, and frequent meetings at the request of our clients. The key was to start the first layouts on a topographic and tree survey that was commissioned as a first measure, like an x-ray of a patient, to obtain a detailed diagnosis of such a precious intervention site.

Rodor House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Renato Duria
Rodor House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Renato Duria

The design premise was based on respecting 100% of the trees on the land, whose native and aged character served as home to a very striking variety of birds and even other types of wild mammals in the urban tissue that remained active until the completion of the work. These elements would help us adopt predominant elements of transparency and visual fluidity inside/outside throughout the home.

Rodor House / OMCM arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Renato Duria
Rodor House / OMCM arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Renato Duria

We intervened on the site by implementing a square-shaped volume with a side of 25 meters and a central perforation that incorporates one of the existing trees into the heart of the house, which would become the protagonist of it, 1,300 m2 covered and another 700 m2 in terraces and swimming pools, totaling a project of 2000 m2.

Rodor House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Renato Duria

Taking advantage of the unevenness, we organized the services in a semi-basement facing the rear garden. The ground floor would function as a large social space of interesting versatility since its limits expand and dilute through the central patio. On the upper floor, 6 en-suite bedrooms whose intimate circulation runs around the treetop. Finally, a panoramic roof terrace with recreational activities such as a gym, a spa, and a swimming pool crowns the residence.

Rodor House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Renato Duria

With solid and austere materiality, exposed concrete predominates for load-bearing structures and certain exterior enclosure screens, as well as exposed dry-joint brick masonry, which generates a slight appearance of sophistication to an ancient technique. Mechanical ironwork details for dynamic elements that give a particular character to blinds, doors, and other moving gears.

Rodor House / OMCM arquitectos - Image 37 of 45
Ground Floor Plan
Rodor House / OMCM arquitectos - Image 41 of 45
Section

At a sensory level, the transparency towards the outside of exuberant vegetation predominates, maintaining that way the shadow and penumbra indoors, understanding that the Paraguayan subtropical climate is quite hot for much of the year. This would be achieved through proper orientation of the facades and a staggered section of the upper elements over the lower ones, projecting shadow throughout the day.

Rodor House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Renato Duria

Project gallery

About this office
OMCM arquitectos
Office

Cite: "Rodor House / OMCM arquitectos" [Casa Rodor / OMCM arquitectos] 17 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013315/rodor-house-omcm-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

