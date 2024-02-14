A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+

+ 28

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A red carpet that transitions from the landscape to a found domestic space, behind the curtain appears an elevated table, where visitors gather to share an experience through the senses and create ties with the context. Gaps in the façade, reflect the movement of the interior, but without competing with the importance of the landscape, these views are framed with a subtle red ribbon, which links the ever-present context with the interior activity. Smells permeate the interior of the space, delicate notes that refer to the quality of the product and past family experiences around a table.

An elevated table, which is landscape and you taste it, smell it, see it and live it, experience it. The volume emerges from the vineyards, placing itself in a position of control, from where you can observe the majesty of the landscape and the protection and affection treatment it receives from Bodegas LAN, which consequently translates into the quality of the product. A machine for generating experiences and linking with the landscape. A subtle constructed intervention, and a landscape intervention, a red carpet, that spreads, guides and introduces.

The high volume generates two situations, one higher, human and inhabited and another lower, natural that is respected. A volume that orders the landscape and its elements. The construction process responds to its temporal condition, so the same material, wood, is combined in different ways. To facilitate the construction work and subsequent recycling of the materials themselves, the 'Balloon Frame' is applied in response to the construction of the structure, made up of 10cm x 7.5cm wooden slats. On top of these, the panels are superimposed, generating the exterior enclosure. The structure is modulated in such a way that 33 of the 40 panels can be used again as they have not been cut or modified significantly. The idea of leaving views and highlighting the joints is translated into a series of red metal plates that generate different standard solutions, very easy to execute for different types of meetings.