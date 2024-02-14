Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Spain
  5. A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+

A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+

Save
A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+

A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Exterior PhotographyA Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Interior Photography, Handrail, BalconyA Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Exterior PhotographyA Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Interior Photography, BeamA Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Installations & Structures
El Cortijo, Spain
  • Architects: González Serrano Studio+, J-AF Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  323 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Josema Cutillas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Garnica Plywood
  • Lead Architects: Jennyfher Alvarado Figueroa, Álvaro González Serrano
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Exterior Photography
© Josema Cutillas

Text description provided by the architects. A red carpet that transitions from the landscape to a found domestic space, behind the curtain appears an elevated table, where visitors gather to share an experience through the senses and create ties with the context. Gaps in the façade, reflect the movement of the interior, but without competing with the importance of the landscape, these views are framed with a subtle red ribbon, which links the ever-present context with the interior activity. Smells permeate the interior of the space, delicate notes that refer to the quality of the product and past family experiences around a table.

Save this picture!
A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Josema Cutillas
Save this picture!
A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Exterior Photography
© Josema Cutillas
Save this picture!
A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Image 24 of 33
Plan
Save this picture!
A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Image 25 of 33
Section
Save this picture!
A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Interior Photography
© Josema Cutillas
Save this picture!
A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Interior Photography
© Josema Cutillas

An elevated table, which is landscape and you taste it, smell it, see it and live it, experience it. The volume emerges from the vineyards, placing itself in a position of control, from where you can observe the majesty of the landscape and the protection and affection treatment it receives from Bodegas LAN, which consequently translates into the quality of the product. A machine for generating experiences and linking with the landscape. A subtle constructed intervention, and a landscape intervention, a red carpet, that spreads, guides and introduces.

Save this picture!
A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Exterior Photography
© Josema Cutillas
Save this picture!
A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Image 28 of 33
Croquis
Save this picture!
A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Interior Photography, Beam
© Josema Cutillas
Save this picture!
A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Exterior Photography
© Josema Cutillas

The high volume generates two situations, one higher, human and inhabited and another lower, natural that is respected. A volume that orders the landscape and its elements. The construction process responds to its temporal condition, so the same material, wood, is combined in different ways. To facilitate the construction work and subsequent recycling of the materials themselves, the 'Balloon Frame' is applied in response to the construction of the structure, made up of 10cm x 7.5cm wooden slats. On top of these, the panels are superimposed, generating the exterior enclosure. The structure is modulated in such a way that 33 of the 40 panels can be used again as they have not been cut or modified significantly. The idea of leaving views and highlighting the joints is translated into a series of red metal plates that generate different standard solutions, very easy to execute for different types of meetings.

Save this picture!
A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Image 31 of 33
Render
Save this picture!
A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Image 33 of 33
Technical Section
Save this picture!
A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+ - Exterior Photography
© Josema Cutillas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:26005 El Cortijo, (Vina Lanciano), La Rioja, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
J-AF Architecture
Office
González Serrano Studio+
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureSpain

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureSpain
Cite: "A Table Elevated in the Landscape / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+" [Una mesa elevada en el paisaje / J-AF Architecture + González Serrano Studio+] 14 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013304/a-table-elevated-in-the-landscape-j-af-architecture-plus-gonzalez-serrano-studio-plus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Top #Tags