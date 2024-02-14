Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Japan
  5. Itomachi Hotel 0 / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Itomachi Hotel 0 / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save
Itomachi Hotel 0 / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Itomachi Hotel 0 / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior PhotographyItomachi Hotel 0 / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenItomachi Hotel 0 / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamItomachi Hotel 0 / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, FacadeItomachi Hotel 0 / Kengo Kuma & Associates - More Images+ 3

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels
Saijo, Japan
  • Design Team: Minoru Yokoo, Takumi Saikawa
  • Design Cooperation: Takumi Saikawa Architects
  • Cooperation: Ohno JAPAN
  • City: Saijo
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Itomachi Hotel 0 / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

Text description provided by the architects. We designed a Zero Energy hotel as a community hub for the city of Saijo, which is known as a source of clean “Uchinuki” well water from Mt. Ishizuchi, considered to be a sacred mountain.

Save this picture!
Itomachi Hotel 0 / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

In 2016, KENGO KUMA LABORATORY at the University of Tokyo began creating a master plan for new environmentally-friendly cities based on the theme of water entitled the “Itomachi Project” in close cooperation with partners in each locale. Workshops have been conducted with local residents, individual architectural competitions have been held for young architects, and the “Itomachi” network has been built based on these processes.

Save this picture!
Itomachi Hotel 0 / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)
Save this picture!
Itomachi Hotel 0 / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

The “Itomachi” network was used as a node and symbol to design this hotel as a new base of exchange with a new post-coronavirus pandemic age lifestyle that transcends the solving of global environmental problems.

Save this picture!
Itomachi Hotel 0 / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

The reception wing that is open to the community is completely separated from the lodging wing, and a large “garden” was created in the area between them from which pure “Uchinuki” water bubbles out, which is utilized as an outdoor living room, performance space for events and a camp yard. This consists of an attempt to expand the definition of hotels using the “garden” concept.

Save this picture!
Itomachi Hotel 0 / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Saijo, Ehime, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kengo Kuma & Associates
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsJapan
Cite: "Itomachi Hotel 0 / Kengo Kuma & Associates" 14 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013297/itomachi-hotel-0-kengo-kuma-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Top #Tags