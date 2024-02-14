Itomachi Hotel 0 / Kengo Kuma & Associates

+ 3

Design Team: Minoru Yokoo, Takumi Saikawa

Design Cooperation: Takumi Saikawa Architects

Cooperation: Ohno JAPAN

City: Saijo

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. We designed a Zero Energy hotel as a community hub for the city of Saijo, which is known as a source of clean “Uchinuki” well water from Mt. Ishizuchi, considered to be a sacred mountain.

In 2016, KENGO KUMA LABORATORY at the University of Tokyo began creating a master plan for new environmentally-friendly cities based on the theme of water entitled the “Itomachi Project” in close cooperation with partners in each locale. Workshops have been conducted with local residents, individual architectural competitions have been held for young architects, and the “Itomachi” network has been built based on these processes.

The “Itomachi” network was used as a node and symbol to design this hotel as a new base of exchange with a new post-coronavirus pandemic age lifestyle that transcends the solving of global environmental problems.

The reception wing that is open to the community is completely separated from the lodging wing, and a large “garden” was created in the area between them from which pure “Uchinuki” water bubbles out, which is utilized as an outdoor living room, performance space for events and a camp yard. This consists of an attempt to expand the definition of hotels using the “garden” concept.