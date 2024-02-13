South Gate Market (Nanmen Market) / Bio-architecture Formosana

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. Since 1906, not a day has gone by without the old South Gate Market being filled with noise, scent, and memories. After 1949, Taiwan's complex geopolitical position took away the possibility of many family reunions. But when people gathered in this marketplace where the old southern city gate used to stand, preparing the dishes their grandparents once made, they created their own community. Since then, on every New Year’s Eve, the South Gate Market transforms into a crowded, loud space brimming with scents that feel like home.

The new South Gate Market pronounced ‘Nanmen Market’ in Mandarin, is situated on the busy Roosevelt Road. Being referred to as the 'the Heart of Taipei' by Taiwan media, it integrates a big MRT interchange station at the B2 level, seamlessly connecting with many Taipei citizens' daily commutes. Nested in the center of a crowded old town, part of the design challenge was to constrain the massing within site boundaries while weaving it into the existing urban tapestry. This led to the adoption of a solid, imposing massing strategy, complemented by a facade that alternates between dark sienna and glass, creating a dialogue between the building and its historic surroundings.

At the corner, the setback façade above the entrance square features cantilevered balconies, creating an interwoven multi-level relationship among food, market, and pedestrian activities. On the ground floor, the multi-level projecting arcades along the street, the extensive curtain wall, and open spaces introduce comfortable northern natural light. The design provides the urban streets with a glimpse at the market’s vitality, attracting a younger demographic, while customers inside can enjoy panoramic views of the cityscape through the curtain walls.

South Gate Market prioritizes a user-friendly design by offering a sanitized and accessible experience, addressing the negative impression associated with traditional Asian markets. Designed with the busy marketplace atmosphere in mind, where cooking generates considerable smoke and odor, the new South Gate Market directs filtered exhaust to the rooftop for discharge. It also incorporates extensive storage spaces and an efficient drainage system. The market stall signage boards feature fonts in warm tones and a downward tilt, enhancing visibility for the primary customer demographic, which is older individuals.

South Gate Market's renewal brings modernity, vibrancy, and accessibility to Taipei, merging tradition with innovation for an engaging urban experience.