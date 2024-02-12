Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
LATTICE in Fukuoka Multi-tenant Building / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLATTICE in Fukuoka Multi-tenant Building / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade, GlassLATTICE in Fukuoka Multi-tenant Building / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence, Stairs, GlassLATTICE in Fukuoka Multi-tenant Building / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsLATTICE in Fukuoka Multi-tenant Building / SAKO Architects - More Images

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Residential
Fukuoka, Japan
LATTICE in Fukuoka Multi-tenant Building / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yousuke Harigane

Text description provided by the architects. The site is a 3-minute walk from the subway station, and the front 5.5-meter road connects to the main street. The multi-tenant building is inserted into a row of residential buildings.

LATTICE in Fukuoka Multi-tenant Building / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade, Glass
© Yousuke Harigane

For the adjacent residential building, the north elevation of the building is a "scenery" that will exist for decades to come. In order to soften the oppressive feeling created by the 20-meter-long fair-faced RC wall, the elevation is scaled down by dividing it into 875-mm squares.

LATTICE in Fukuoka Multi-tenant Building / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography, Glass, Facade
© Yousuke Harigane
LATTICE in Fukuoka Multi-tenant Building / SAKO Architects - Image 17 of 19
East Elevation
LATTICE in Fukuoka Multi-tenant Building / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence, Stairs, Glass
© Yousuke Harigane

In addition, three types of formwork were used to create an uneven surface: "vertical stripes," "horizontal stripes," and "undulate" formwork. The checkered pattern will gradually become clearer due to the difference in the speed of the blackening. The elevation will become a "scenery" that changes continuously.

LATTICE in Fukuoka Multi-tenant Building / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography
© Yousuke Harigane
LATTICE in Fukuoka Multi-tenant Building / SAKO Architects - Image 15 of 19
Plan - 1st Floor
LATTICE in Fukuoka Multi-tenant Building / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yousuke Harigane

Since the second and third floors will be occupied by medical tenants, it is appropriate to enhance grounding rather than openness. Therefore, the staircase is placed on the facade side and covered with 8mm square aluminum. The 110 mm square is close in size to the exterior tiles of the adjacent buildings, creating a sense of continuity. In the future, it is expected that ivy will cover the staircase, and the mosquito net-like latticework will become a facade covered with greenery.

LATTICE in Fukuoka Multi-tenant Building / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Yousuke Harigane

Project location

Address:Fukuoka, Japan

About this office
SAKO Architects
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialJapan

Cite: "LATTICE in Fukuoka Multi-tenant Building / SAKO Architects" 12 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

