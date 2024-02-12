Orchid Pavilion / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

+ 22

Team: Begoña Manzano, Andrés Suárez, Miguel Izaguirre, Florencio de Diego, Carlos Cruz Ay, Javier Castillo, Carlos Molina, Fernanda Ventura

Program: Cultural

Client: Fundación Casa Wabi

City: Puerto Escondido

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Orchid Pavilion, designed for Casa Wabi and inaugurated on February 3rd, 2024, is located on the outskirts of Puerto Escondido, between the sea and the mountains. It is a wooden structure, permanent, sustainable, and lightweight, dedicated to the conservation of orchids in the Oaxaca region, which highlights the strong relationship between the biological and cultural diversity of the landscape.

As we approached the design of the Orchid Pavilion at Casa Wabi, our research pointed toward some clear technical features, components, and facts. It became evident that in order to grow, reproduce, and collect orchids, we needed to create the right environment for them to thrive: humid, partially shaded, and well-ventilated.

But more interestingly, the relationship between the Japanese philosophy of Wabi-Sabi, which believes that beauty and harmony are found in simplicity, imperfection, and unconventionality, and the rich and complex traditions of the Oaxacan coast—its vernacular, locally sourced materials, and the high quality of the artisanal works of the local craftsmen—were to be at the center of our proposal. Then, unexpectedly, we thought of the Japanese word Ikigai.

Ikigai (生き甲斐, ‘a reason for being‘) could be roughly translated as the happiness of being busy. The term combines two Japanese words: iki (生き, meaning ‘life or alive’) and kai (甲斐, meaning ‘an effect, result, fruit, or worth’), resulting in ‘a reason for being alive’.

When somebody finds their purpose, their calling, they are more likely to lead a long, healthy life. However, it’s easy to get lost in the stress and noise of our daily routine, so we need to make space, we need to chill out, in this case, with the orchids.

When you enter the pavilion, you breathe in the humidity, hear the gentle drops falling, feel the crossing winds, and hopefully, you will be able to remember who you are, what your reason for being is. What is your Ikigai.

Our pavilion focuses on three main elements:

Firstly, the pavilion is a simple and austere machine. Twelve clay-based humidifiers utilize gravity to create a humid environment within the structure that houses orchids from the Oaxacan coast.

Secondly, the pavilion employs simple construction materials and techniques, including locally sourced wood and custom-made clay ceramic pieces baked in high-temperature kilns.

And thirdly, the pavilion serves as a sanctuary for the orchids while also aiming to evoke a profound sense of Ikigai in its visitors.

The main element that allows orchids to thrive is a humid environment. The intricate roots, branches, and leaflets gather water from the air, soil, and all surfaces. A series of pyramid-shaped, water-filled clay basins rests at the top of a simple wooden structure. The basins slowly filter tiny droplets of water that fall to the ground, allowing for drip irrigation. The water is collected by clay-based trays that remain permanently humid. The breeze and heat enable the orchids to drink water directly from the environment, eliminating the need for manual watering of the specimens.



"Life is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty" - Derek Zoolander

To the guests of Casa Wabi, the orchid pavilion offers a refuge to sit and drink water after a long walk. Remembering that the first steps of humanity occurred in the shade of a tree, the pavilion also communicates a contemplative journey, as the water people drink is the same water orchids drink.

The sound of dripping in the bowls resonates with different natural cycles and human activity. This cool, semi-submerged space changes the horizon and perspective of visitors as they descend to ground level, allowing them not only to appreciate the diversity of orchid species but also to connect with the humble root of life in a state of harmony.

Fundación Casa Wabi is a non-profit organization that promotes dialogue between contemporary art and local communities across their three locations: Puerto Escondido, Mexico City, and Tokyo. The name derives from the Japanese philosophy of Wabi-Sabi, which believes in finding beauty and harmony in simplicity, imperfection, and unconventionality. Its mission focuses on building social development through art, which is carried out through five fundamental programs: residencies, exhibitions, pottery, film, and a mobile library.

In recent years, the foundation has inaugurated a Ceramic Pavilion designed by the Portuguese Architect Álvaro Siza (Pritzker, 1992), a Guayacán Pavilion by the Mexican studio Ambrosi Etchegaray, a Henhouse by the Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, a Compost Pavilion by Paraguayan architects Solano Benítez and Gloria Cabral, and more recently, a high-temperature Oven and gardens by the Mexican architect Alberto Kalach. These pavilions are designed to provide functional spaces that support the development of the foundation 's programs.