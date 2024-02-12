Zen Villa / fikrr architects

+ 18

Houses • Al Wafrah, Kuwait Architects: fikrr architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Nelson Garrido

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: SNOC

Architect: Fahad Alhumaidi

Interior Designer: Noura Almoued

City: Al Wafrah

Country: Kuwait

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in Wafra agriculture, Kuwait, Inspired by Kuwait's traditional courtyard houses. Surrounded by palm trees and horse barns, the villa's minimalistic design and construction aim to immerse the family in an unobstructed panorama of the landscape and the equestrian life around.

Each room in the villa has been designed with windows that span the full width of the walls. This choice ensures a better connection with the exterior, allowing the family to fully engage with the surroundings and the horses nearby. The swimming pool is positioned adjacent to the horse arena, creating a blend between architecture and the equestrian ambiance. The interior design draws its palette and materials from the surrounding landscape, echoing the desert with a focus on hues of yellow, beige, and green. This chromatic approach not only harmonizes the villa with its environment but also infuses it with the warmth and tranquility of the natural world outside.

In our commitment to fostering a deep connection with the land, the villa has been purposefully kept close to the ground, allowing residents to feel rooted in the soil. This connection is further enhanced by the positioning of the swimming pool, which provides an outlook onto the adjacent horse arena, blending architecture with the equestrian ambiance and swaying palms.