Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Kuwait
  5. Zen Villa / fikrr architects

Zen Villa / fikrr architects

Save
Zen Villa / fikrr architects

Zen Villa / fikrr architects - Exterior PhotographyZen Villa / fikrr architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedZen Villa / fikrr architects - Exterior Photography, GardenZen Villa / fikrr architects - Exterior Photography, GardenZen Villa / fikrr architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Al Wafrah, Kuwait
  • Architects: fikrr architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nelson Garrido
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  SNOC
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Zen Villa / fikrr architects - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in Wafra agriculture, Kuwait,  Inspired by Kuwait's traditional courtyard houses. Surrounded by palm trees and horse barns, the villa's minimalistic design and construction aim to immerse the family in an unobstructed panorama of the landscape and the equestrian life around.

Save this picture!
Zen Villa / fikrr architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
Zen Villa / fikrr architects - Image 23 of 23
Plan
Save this picture!
Zen Villa / fikrr architects - Exterior Photography, Sofa, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
Zen Villa / fikrr architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Nelson Garrido

Each room in the villa has been designed with windows that span the full width of the walls. This choice ensures a better connection with the exterior, allowing the family to fully engage with the surroundings and the horses nearby. The swimming pool is positioned adjacent to the horse arena, creating a blend between architecture and the equestrian ambiance. The interior design draws its palette and materials from the surrounding landscape, echoing the desert with a focus on hues of yellow, beige, and green. This chromatic approach not only harmonizes the villa with its environment but also infuses it with the warmth and tranquility of the natural world outside.

Save this picture!
Zen Villa / fikrr architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade, Bed, Bedroom
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
Zen Villa / fikrr architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Nelson Garrido

In our commitment to fostering a deep connection with the land, the villa has been purposefully kept close to the ground, allowing residents to feel rooted in the soil. This connection is further enhanced by the positioning of the swimming pool, which provides an outlook onto the adjacent horse arena, blending architecture with the equestrian ambiance and swaying palms.

Save this picture!
Zen Villa / fikrr architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nelson Garrido

The living area features an open kitchen design, providing panoramic views in every direction. By maintaining a clean and uncluttered roof, free from heavy equipment, we overcame the challenge of heat impacts that can be generated by this machine and traveled to the center court. For the indoor units, our approach involved discreetly blending air conditioning units into the interior design, positioning them above closet cabinets in each room, and concealing them behind the decorative mesh. This integration allows us to preserve the villa's simplicity and uphold the aesthetic of clean surfaces throughout.

Save this picture!
Zen Villa / fikrr architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nelson Garrido

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
fikrr architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesKuwait

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesKuwait
Cite: "Zen Villa / fikrr architects" 12 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013250/zen-villa-fikrr-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags