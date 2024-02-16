Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House da Pedra / Rocco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse da Pedra / Rocco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, BeamHouse da Pedra / Rocco Arquitetos - Interior Photography, BeamHouse da Pedra / Rocco Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, HandrailHouse da Pedra / Rocco Arquitetos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ibiúna, Brazil
  • Architects: Rocco Arquitetos
  Area:  536
  Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Manuel Sá
  Lead Architects: Giancarlo Rocco
  Collaborators: Ana Lúcia Pasquali Rocco, Adriana Garcia
  Landscape Design: Ana Lúcia Pasquali Rocco
  City: Ibiúna
  Country: Brazil
House da Pedra / Rocco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The stone house is on a plot of land with an almost square shape and a steep slope to the street. The solution was to bring the house as far to the front as possible and thus reduce the area occupied by the car access, freeing up land at the back for leisure and garden areas. The house was then located 3.5m below street level, which allows direct access from the ground floor to the garden and pool area. Large stones were removed from underground during the work, but the largest remained on the ground and can be seen from the living and dining areas.  

House da Pedra / Rocco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Manuel Sá
House da Pedra / Rocco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Manuel Sá

An internal courtyard with a garden was designed to allow light and ventilation into the innermost areas of the ground floor. All living areas of the house are integrated and arranged in a large plan. Living, dining, TV room, barbecue, and balcony are integrated into the pool deck and whirlpool. The organic shape of the pool and the stone floor in large irregular formats reinforces the intention of incorporating it into the garden in the most natural way.

House da Pedra / Rocco Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Manuel Sá
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
House da Pedra / Rocco Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Manuel Sá

The main access to the residence is from the upper level. There are 5 suites arranged in 2 volumes. Among them is the entrance hall, the staircase leading to the ground floor and a terrace with a beautiful view of the dam and the forest that occupies part of the land and surrounding areas. The entire structure of the house is metal. The metal beams supporting the garage and balcony roofs were left visible. The roofs are made of thermoacoustic metal tiles supported by Garapeira wood. The eaves and garage were covered with Tauari wood in narrow slats.

House da Pedra / Rocco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manuel Sá

