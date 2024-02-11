Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. The House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani

The House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani

Save
The House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani

The House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani - Exterior Photography, WindowsThe House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani - Interior Photography, Column, Windows, CourtyardThe House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsThe House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenThe House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Phaltan, India
  • Designing: Shree Mahajani, Neel Mahajani
  • Working Details & Site Co Ordination: Shefali Gurav
  • Project Management & Contracting: Mahesh Pusegaonkar
  • Hvac Consultant: Sameer Pawar
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Weekend house
  • City: Phaltan
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani - Exterior Photography
© Hemant Patil

Text description provided by the architects. The house with two courts is a weekend getaway nested within the interior farmlands of a rural Indian village, seamlessly blending into the local architectural heritage and being true to its context.

Save this picture!
The House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hemant Patil
Save this picture!
The House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani - Image 18 of 20
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
The House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani - Interior Photography, Column, Windows, Courtyard
© Hemant Patil

Paying homage to the earthy essence of the region, the house is a testament to vernacular design, featuring a symphony of stone and brick. Upon entering, the two inciting courtyards serve as focal points, blurring the boundaries between the indoors & outdoors.

Save this picture!
The House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Hemant Patil
Save this picture!
The House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani - Image 20 of 20
Section
Save this picture!
The House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hemant Patil

These courtyards are thoughtfully designed to reflect the rustic charm of rural living, where the living areas are bathed in natural light. The spatial planning revolves around these courtyards, offering moments of tranquility and a connection with the sky.

Save this picture!
The House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hemant Patil
Save this picture!
The House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hemant Patil

The sloping roofs add a new dimension to the village skyline, echoing the language of the region while infusing a contemporary flair. Each stone is carefully crafted, fostering a sense of belonging. Each corner tells a story of craftsmanship & tradition, reconnecting with the surroundings.

Save this picture!
The House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani - Exterior Photography
© Hemant Patil

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio mahajani + mahajani
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "The House with Two Courts / Studio mahajani + mahajani" 11 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013234/the-house-with-two-courts-studio-mahajani-plus-mahajani> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags