House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office

+ 23

Houses • Porto, Portugal Architects: MADE Office, WeStudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 185 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: José Campos

Lead Architects: Nadia Santos, João Francisco Sousa & José Mendanha

City: Porto

Country: Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Rua Direita de Francos house responds to a family´s request to design a one-level home in a 341m2 plot in the center of Porto.

The proposal changed the orientation of the existing house, turning the new spaces towards an interior garden. The garden is framed by the “L” shaped configuration, with the bedrooms facing East, and the Living spaces facing South. The single-floor arrangement with a gable roof allowed opportunities to explore flexible areas such as mezzanines attached to the main rooms but at a higher level. These can be used to study or play. The relationships between spaces, sizes, and dimensions were co-designed in conversation with the family.

The project seeks to complete the existing old walls facing the street, overlapping a single new volume. The overlay highlights the different interventions through a constant height distinction. The brick cladding explores this idea by the pattern variation on the surfaces. This theme was also used for the interior spaces as a separation between the main rooms and the secondary mezzanine levels.

The light openings were designed taking into account the type of space and its orientation. All spaces in the house have natural light: the bathrooms and circulation areas are lit by light tunnels or skylights that serve more than one space; the social spaces are lit by windows and a second light inlet to the west. The light is an unexpected play to the rooms with variations throughout the day.