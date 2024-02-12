Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office

House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office

House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Interior Photography, WindowsHouse in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailHouse in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, ShelvingHouse in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - More Images+ 23

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto, Portugal
  Architects: MADE Office, WeStudio
  Area: 185
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: José Campos
  Lead Architects: Nadia Santos, João Francisco Sousa & José Mendanha
House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. The Rua Direita de Francos house responds to a family´s request to design a one-level home in a 341m2 plot in the center of Porto.

House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© José Campos
House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Image 28 of 28
Model
House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Exterior Photography, Facade, Patio, Garden, Deck, Courtyard
© José Campos

The proposal changed the orientation of the existing house, turning the new spaces towards an interior garden. The garden is framed by the “L” shaped configuration, with the bedrooms facing East, and the Living spaces facing South. The single-floor arrangement with a gable roof allowed opportunities to explore flexible areas such as mezzanines attached to the main rooms but at a higher level. These can be used to study or play. The relationships between spaces, sizes, and dimensions were co-designed in conversation with the family.

House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© José Campos
House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© José Campos
House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© José Campos

The project seeks to complete the existing old walls facing the street, overlapping a single new volume. The overlay highlights the different interventions through a constant height distinction. The brick cladding explores this idea by the pattern variation on the surfaces. This theme was also used for the interior spaces as a separation between the main rooms and the secondary mezzanine levels.

House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Interior Photography, Windows
© José Campos
House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Image 23 of 28
Diagram
House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Shelving
© José Campos
House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Image 26 of 28
Section
House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© José Campos
House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Image 24 of 28
Floor Plan
House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© José Campos

The light openings were designed taking into account the type of space and its orientation. All spaces in the house have natural light: the bathrooms and circulation areas are lit by light tunnels or skylights that serve more than one space; the social spaces are lit by windows and a second light inlet to the west. The light is an unexpected play to the rooms with variations throughout the day.

House in Rua Direita de Francos / WeStudio + MADE Office - Exterior Photography, Facade
© José Campos

WeStudio
MADE Office
Top #Tags