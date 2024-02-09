Temporada Building / Esencial Studio

+ 24

Lead Architects : Sebastián Montalvo Millet, Esteban Hernández Martín

Program: Vivienda multifamiliar

City: Telchac Puerto

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Temporada is located on the coast of Telchac Puerto, in the Yucatan Peninsula. It is composed of 32 apartments divided into two towers, one with 11 levels and the other with 12 levels, which create a staggered effect to better receive the coastal breeze and provide better views. The project aims to accommodate families who are looking to enjoy the Yucatan summer and is inspired by the nostalgia of this season in which many of its users grew up.

The towers are connected by a slab on the first level, which houses the reception area and amenities of the building. Each tower has a service core located in the center, where the elevator is located, which opens directly into the lobby of the two apartments per level, service ducts, and vertical circulation. The penthouses are located on the last two levels of each tower, covering a complete level; each of the apartments offers direct views of the sea.

All the apartments are accessed directly from the elevator, so when the doors open, you enter a lobby with views of the immediate context of the building. This lobby also serves to divide the public area from the private areas of each apartment, organizing the program in such a way that the social areas are located on the north facade of the building with views of the sea, while the bedrooms have views of the lagoon located to the south of the project. The interior language of the apartment corridors is resolved with curved walls to take advantage of the spaces, give greater fluidity to circulation, and relate it to the exterior aesthetics of the project.

The project offers a series of amenities, most of which are located on the ground floor, including a VIP lounge, two pools, a gathering area with a bonfire, a space for sunset contemplation, and others such as a bar and gym.

The final result of the project is a building that seeks to become an icon of the area, where users are constantly connected to the surrounding environment. The choice of finishes is based on using local materials that relate to the colors of the salt pans, all to evoke the nostalgia of summer, the season.