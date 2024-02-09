Silom Residence / Yan Group

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. This seven story-residential and commercial building is located at Sathorn, Bangkok’s midtown area. Because the land has a very high value, every square meter is well designed to be able to create useful and meaningful functions. The owner aims to build a house that would be “the heart of the family place” where, eventually, every member will stay together. Therefore, the individual users' requirements are very important to create a house where everyone can feel “home.”

The owner is concerned not only about the family's happiness but also about the long-term business plan. He proposes to have the details that would be from the basement to the 2nd floor of the building. While the retail integrates with the building design, the public and private circulations are designed to be separated from the main house so that the residence will still have privacy and safety.

The façade of the building is designed with a unique character and innovative close-and-open system. Zigzag windows provide not only a dynamic look but also special shading. The automatically close-and-open system is installed using motors to offer the users a new experience and convenience.

The family room with double space and private garden at the end of the walkway create a homie atmosphere. The vertical pattern wall carries the same language from the façade outside to the inside. Natural light can shine through the façade into the interior space to delight the users.