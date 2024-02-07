Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura

House in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura

Save
House in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura

House in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam, ColumnHouse in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailHouse in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, LightingHouse in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, BeamHouse in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Sebastião, Brazil
  • Architects: Lucio Fleury Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Beware Collective
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Portobello Shop, Ulimax
  • Lead Architect : Lucio Fleury de Oliveira Bichara
  • Architecture: Fernanda Ferreira Alcaro
  • Construction: VPR Engenharia
  • Laminated Wood: Rewood
  • Engineering Projects: RGK Engenharia
  • Landscape: Gil Fialho
  • City: São Sebastião
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Beware Collective

Text description provided by the architects. Like all projects from the office, the inspiration for this house was to find the balance between the built space and the environment. Not only with regards to the structural design in wood but also considering the local climate conditions. Large eaves mark the house's facades around its entire perimeter, protecting both the structure and the walls and windows, reducing the overall maintenance of the house. All openings were designed to create a cross-ventilation axis, allowing for greater thermal comfort inside. While the south face opens completely to the sea view, the west face is more closed off with cellular concrete masonry, except for the staircase module, which is protected by vertical brises that filter the setting sun's light that permeates the internal courtyard. 

Save this picture!
House in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Lighting
© Beware Collective
Save this picture!
House in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Beware Collective

Despite the privileged view of a beachfront property, the lot was relatively narrow, with a 14m frontage. Local regulations only allow for 2/3 of this measurement to be built upon, leaving the house with only 9.15m in width. In this situation, the challenge was to fit 3 suites with a sea view, which, despite being narrow, are comfortable in length. The bathrooms also have windows to the bedroom, taking advantage of the view for a shower that interacts with the sea. On the ground floor, access to the house is through the side, where one arrives at a garden courtyard that crosses the house along its entire transversal extension. Next to the garden, a second courtyard is marked by the double-height ceiling and the tile floor that integrates it with the kitchen. The structure of the house is entirely made of glued laminated wood. Coming from reforestation, it is the most renewable material in construction. There are practically 3 wooden floors, with the ground floor supported by a suspended concrete slab and the upper floor and central roof, which includes the technical slab, structured by "wall panel" slabs on wooden beams. 

Save this picture!
House in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Beware Collective
Save this picture!
House in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© Beware Collective
Save this picture!
House in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Image 28 of 33
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
House in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Beware Collective
Save this picture!
House in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Beware Collective
Save this picture!
House in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Image 31 of 33
Sections + elevations
Save this picture!
House in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Table, Beam
© Beware Collective

The majority of the house is covered with PVC sandwich tile and expanded polyurethane, which provide excellent thermal insulation. The technical slab is covered with a TPO membrane over thermal insulation. The house also has a solar panel system for photovoltaic energy, a solar heating system for the pool, and 15,000-liter rainwater reservoirs. An interesting element of this project is the Muxarabi panel. Internally, it runs along the entire side of the staircase, serving as the internal enclosure for the laundry room and upper bathroom. On the sides of the living room, it filters the light from the east and especially the west. In addition, it also composes the beach facade in the enclosure of the bedrooms. Another element that stands out is the color. The color of the wooden structure itself is already very striking, but to highlight this element, we used a shade of blue on the upper floor, in the block that faces the sea, and the color yellow in the block that faces the street.

Save this picture!
House in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Beware Collective

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Lucio Fleury Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House in Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura" [Casa em Juquehy / Lucio Fleury Arquitetura] 07 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013121/house-in-juquehy-lucio-fleury-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags