Guarapari Apartment / Arquipélago Arquitetos + Pianca Arquitetura

+ 20

Construction: Arquipélago e Pianca Arquitetura

Woodwork: AJ Marcenaria e Decorações

Locksmith: R&A Serralheria fina e Estrutural

Ceramic Tablets: Keramika

City: Bela Vista

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of an apartment built in the 1970s in São Paulo aimed to adapt it to the needs of a young family. The original floor plan by architect Ruy Ohtake was restored and given specific updates - to enhance the programmatic aspects of this modernist dwelling.

On the other hand, the materiality of the spaces received a new approach. The curved wall that surrounds the dining and living room has had its top detached from the ceiling and has been finished in tauari wood panels. A discreet passageway was opened in it, connecting it to the kitchen. The amber film on the windows has been maintained, so that the living spaces are illuminated by a soft warm color, amplified in the satin white planes and wooden furniture and the elements designed in anodized aluminum, such as the suspended linear lamp and the dining table.

A white concrete slab runs along the edges of the living room and office, reappearing in the bar worktop. A rough texture was applied to the ceiling, a reminder of the domestic ambiance of São Paulo architecture from the period of the original project. The kitchen and laundry room received stainless steel worktops and light-colored furniture, contrasting with the rest of the apartment. On the intimate balcony, which can only be accessed from the bedrooms, there are pink ceramic tiles and smooth benches for fun activities. These are welcoming spaces that filter and soften the pulse of the bustling metropolis around them.