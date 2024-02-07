Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
The Ginzara Midnight Diner / Souta Yoriki Design Office

The Ginzara Midnight Diner / Souta Yoriki Design Office

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Japan
The Ginzara Midnight Diner / Souta Yoriki Design Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

Text description provided by the architects. The client wanted to open a restaurant that would be used as a late-night diner in one of the rooms of a building in Ikejiri-Ohashi. Accordingly, we chose wood-grain sheets as the main material, as they are often used for tables and countertops in general dining establishments.

The Ginzara Midnight Diner / Souta Yoriki Design Office - Interior Photography
© Tomoyuki Kusunose
The Ginzara Midnight Diner / Souta Yoriki Design Office - Image 11 of 11
Plan
The Ginzara Midnight Diner / Souta Yoriki Design Office - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Chair
© Tomoyuki Kusunose
The Ginzara Midnight Diner / Souta Yoriki Design Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

In recent years, wood-grain sheets have tended to be avoided as a superficial material, but this time, we focused on their popular cultural background of Showa-ish old-fashioned style and decided to carry on this tradition. The main materials are wood-grain sheets as the surface material and plywood as the structural material, and they are ironically and symbolically coexisting with each other.

The Ginzara Midnight Diner / Souta Yoriki Design Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

In line with the owner's wish to place importance on communication with each customer, a large counter was created, not only with an awareness of the relationship that induces communication but also to separate the functions of the customer seating and the kitchen.

The Ginzara Midnight Diner / Souta Yoriki Design Office - Interior Photography, Countertop, Sink
© Tomoyuki Kusunose
The Ginzara Midnight Diner / Souta Yoriki Design Office - Interior Photography, Chair
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

On the other hand, in a space other than the counters, beer cases that can be reconfigured in small modules were used as fixtures so that the place can be flexibly utilized according to various situations. We hope that this cafeteria will be loved by many people.

The Ginzara Midnight Diner / Souta Yoriki Design Office - Interior Photography, Facade, Countertop, Handrail
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

Project location

Address:Tokyo, Japan

About this office
Souta Yoriki Design Office
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsJapan

Cite: "The Ginzara Midnight Diner / Souta Yoriki Design Office" 07 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013045/the-ginzara-midnight-diner-souta-yoriki-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags