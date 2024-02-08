Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
LIVE EUR Apartments / Studio IT'S - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Rome, Italy
  • Design Team: Bruna Dominici, Mattia Biagi, Annachiara Bonora, Estella Macchi Di Cellere
  • Client: BMV Immobiliare S.r.l.
  • Design Architects: IT’S
  • Bim Coordinator: Parallel Digital
  • Fire Consultant: Marco Terzitta
  • Safety Coordinator: Renato Caparrelli
  • City: Rome
  • Country: Italy
LIVE EUR Apartments / Studio IT'S - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Francesca Iovene

Text description provided by the architects. LIVE EUR is a new residential building in Rome by studio IT’S, whose design was inspired by the main principles of Active House: environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and people’s comfort. The building consists of 7 floors above ground, 12 apartments (3- 4 roomed units) as well as a penthouse; the architects’ choice of high-quality materials and construction techniques results in comfortable and highly energy-efficient interiors. The building is powered by heat pumps and solar panels, which, as renewable sources, prevent all emissions in the atmosphere and grant the building a neutral environmental impact; domotics helps reduce energy waste by automatically regulating internal temperature, lighting, and solar screens.

LIVE EUR Apartments / Studio IT'S - Interior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Francesca Iovene
Plan
Plan
LIVE EUR Apartments / Studio IT'S - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Francesca Iovene
LIVE EUR Apartments / Studio IT'S - Interior Photography, Facade
© Francesca Iovene

Comfort. The occupants’ comfort is further improved by other architectural solutions and notably by the orientation of the building – meant to maximize the amount of natural light and ventilation. All flats feature openings on two opposite sides – north-west and south-east – and all internal layouts comprise a living area facing both sides. Large terraces double the flats’ surfaces; wide French windows at floor level blur the relationship between inside and outside and allow panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

LIVE EUR Apartments / Studio IT'S - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Francesco Mattuzzi

The refinement of the interiors also finds expression in the selection of fine finishings and materials - including durmast wood and Alabastrino travertine in the hall, showing a customized plissé surface designed by IT’S. Architecture and urban context. The attention to the most innovative aspects of housing is combined with a concern for integrating the project into the surrounding environment. The building rises in a low-density urban area surrounded by green spaces and high-quality living standards. In line with these features, the architects chose to move the volume back from the street, leaving room for a garden.

LIVE EUR Apartments / Studio IT'S - Interior Photography, Windows
© Francesca Iovene
LIVE EUR Apartments / Studio IT'S - Interior Photography, Door
© Francesca Iovene
LIVE EUR Apartments / Studio IT'S - Interior Photography, Glass
© Francesca Iovene

The volume does not impose itself, rather it seeks continuity with the neighborhood buildings and panoramic view of the urban landscape. Realized in reinforced concrete, with a system of prefabricated, disposable formworks – the building presents a simple and clean volume as an homage to the best examples of Italian architecture from the Sixties and Seventies; the exterior is characterized by a next-generation dark ceramic coating ( Ceramica Continua®) that somehow echoes the architectural landmarks of the EUR district. 

LIVE EUR Apartments / Studio IT'S - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Francesco Mattuzzi

