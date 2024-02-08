Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Tito 2 Apartment / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. The 187 m² apartment combines wood and exposed concrete in perfect harmony with a sophisticated design. Architect Pietro Terlizzi's project stands out with faithful finishes of walls, floors, and ceilings in noble materials: the exclusive highlight is the kitchen cornice, executed in wood and finished with lighting.

With a creative eye, he completely renovated the space by incorporating wood for floor, wall, and ceiling finishes in a warm and contemporary refinement with structural elements of the property, such as beams and pillars in exposed concrete.

The challenge was to conceive an identity that would meet the needs of a couple with two teenage children, along with one of their main reinforced requests: the integration of social areas. In this endeavor, Pietro did not disappoint and promoted two main connections: kitchen with dining room and living room with home theater, in a proposal that reflected not only the residents' lifestyle but also reached the status of a perfect place to entertain friends and family.

Floor plan

The dining room is the first environment in this apartment that was radically transformed within the renovation. In the original layout, the distribution of rooms favored isolation, making the family quite segregated within the property. To change this scenario, the elimination of the intimate room, which existed between the main room and the bedrooms, allowed for the expansion of the kitchen's square footage, as well as the integration of the social wing.

At the back of the kitchen, the white neolith countertop was aesthetically pleasing with the Mandorla wood cabinets from SCA Jardim Europa. The niche, made of the same material as the countertop, stood out in the carpentry and provided a special touch to the environment. The crystal cabinet elaborated with Mandorla covering, has graphite-colored aluminum doors, translucent glass, and pins for bottle support. Along with the home theater, the living room became a multifunctional space. The gray tone of the sofa, armchairs, and rug provides a soft décor, allowing the carpentry and wooden furniture to stand out. Furthermore, the strategic lighting enhances the textures, materials, and colors, and makes the atmosphere much cozier. The home theater, also connected to the dining room and kitchen, has a lighting design that highlights the decorative items and the beauty of the furniture with embedded LED.

In the office, Mandorla wood makes its presence felt on the desk and the shelf of the workspace, executed by SCA Jardim Europa. The white MDF drawers give a light and subtle air to the space, and the large window, which runs along the entire length of the desk, allows for great natural lighting for visual comfort during professional activities.

Top #Tags