World
Save
Viet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction - Interior Photography, Stairs, CourtyardViet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction - Interior Photography, GardenViet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, HandrailViet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingViet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation, Extension
Việt Trì, Vietnam
  • Perspective: Nguyen Huy Cuong
  • Construction Supervisor: Pham Thanh Tung
  • Interior Supervisor: Hoang Anh Tuan
  • M&E Supervisor: Phung Xuan Khanh
  • Electromechanical Engineer: Tran Quang Manh
  • Interior Designer: Nguyen Ngoc Linh
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential House
  • City: Việt Trì
  • Country: Vietnam
Viet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Viet Tri City, Phu Tho, Viet Tri House occupies a land area of 97.5m2, with a width of 5m and a length of 19.5m. I.HOUSE was assigned to renovate and expand the living space while establishing a seamless and amicable connection with the homeowner's existing residence. 

Viet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction - Interior Photography, Stairs, Courtyard
© Hiroyuki Oki
Viet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction - Image 22 of 25
Section
Viet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction - Interior Photography, Garden
© Hiroyuki Oki

The pre-renovation house, like many narrow urban homes, suffered from a cramped layout. A cumbersome, prominent staircase hindered movement and obstructed views; the bedrooms were too tight and dimly lit, coupled with a disorganized arrangement of functional spaces, added complexity to daily family life. A significant challenge was the building's west-facing aspect, leading to intense heat from direct sunlight, especially during the height of summer. I.HOUSE's visit on a scorching afternoon underscored this critical issue. Additionally, its location on a busy street exposes it to noise and dust pollution. Despite these drawbacks, the house has potential benefits from its surrounding open spaces and greenery, yet these were not being utilized.

Viet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki
Viet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction - Image 19 of 25
Plan - 1st floor
Viet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Hiroyuki Oki

I.HOUSE's core idea for the renovation project is the concept of crafting interconnected hanging gardens on the facade. This design choice not only counteracts the heat from the western sun but also relocates key areas to the rear for enhanced privacy and reduced thermal discomfort. The new design connects fluidly with the existing structure through pathways, a compact garden, and interspersed green spaces. The original structure retains the living room, kitchen, dining area, and garage, while the renovated space was left open for innovative design. We reconfigured the house's layout, moving the staircase and entrance to the front, resolving traffic issues and promoting air circulation. 

Viet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

Adopting the “less is more” approach, I.HOUSE incorporated minimalist natural materials and architectural forms. The installation of expansive glass doors at both ends capitalizes on the surrounding verdure and sunlight, ensuring a vibrant visual experience in every room, regardless of weather or time. This approach also maximizes natural lighting, aiding energy efficiency – a crucial factor in Northern Vietnam's climate. 

Viet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Hiroyuki Oki
Viet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction - Image 24 of 25
Elevation 02

For materials, a consistent use of basalt and polished concrete for the house strikes a balance between aesthetic appeal and long-term durability. The entrance's basalt wall acts as a shield against sunlight and external noise, ensuring a tranquil interior environment. This wall, while private, still permits ample natural light on the ground floor and changes hue with the weather, offering a constantly evolving visual delight.

Viet Tri House not only brings residents closer to nature but also cultivates a peaceful and pleasant living environment that embodies a lifestyle eagerly sought by many urban dwellers, representing a prominent trend in contemporary urban townhouse architectural design.

Viet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

About this office
i.House Architecture and Construction
Office

Materials

StoneConcrete

#Tags

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Viet Tri House / i.House Architecture and Construction" 04 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags