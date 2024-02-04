Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Mas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo



Mas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamMas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsMas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo - Interior PhotographyMas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Windows, BeamMas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation
Spain
  • Architects: Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:El Ramo Volador
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aglocork, Fustes Oliveras, Gutex, Rajoleria Quintana, Rovira, Yutes
  • Lead Architects: Ariadna Serrano y Maria Bosch
  • Technical Architect: Jaume Borràs
  • Kitchen : Miacuina
  • Country: Spain
Mas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© El Ramo Volador

Text description provided by the architects. Albert and Ariadna have finally found the house of their dreams: a farmhouse to rehabilitate with their own hands to achieve the most efficient and healthy home possible.

Mas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Bedroom
© El Ramo Volador
Mas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo - Interior Photography
© El Ramo Volador
Mas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo - Image 21 of 25
Ground floor plan

Mas Auleda was a 17th-century farmhouse that underwent multiple interventions but still retains its Catalan vernacular essence. To transform a house with these characteristics into new energy and health needs, it was decided to take advantage of the resources of the environment such as orientation, sun, wind, and vegetation, redistribute the interior layout, reduce the habitable volume, and insulate the entire house.

Mas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Beam, Windows
© El Ramo Volador

The house is configured in two adjacent rectangular volumes, in one of them the Catalan vaulted floors have been preserved and in the other spaces with high ceilings and large windows have been incorporated to counteract and provide spaciousness. The south-facing windows help capture solar radiation in winter and are protected in summer with Alicante blinds to avoid overheating from the sun.

Mas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Windows, Beam
© El Ramo Volador
Mas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo - Interior Photography
© El Ramo Volador

Thanks to the different interventions to improve energy efficiency, energy consumption has been reduced by 85% and CO2 emissions. For this reason, the house is only heated with a thermal inertia stove capable of heating the house with a single wood-burning per day. Ceiling fans have also been installed in the areas with more glazing for cooling.

Mas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© El Ramo Volador
Mas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo - Interior Photography
© El Ramo Volador

Natural and local materials have been used, such as Montseny chestnut wood for beams, roofs, and new floors, solid chestnut for parquet flooring, handmade ceramic tiles from Llambilles, and on-site lime plaster made with lime and sand from the area. Natural materials help maintain a good indoor temperature and humidity environment and also provide a warm and pleasant atmosphere.

Mas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© El Ramo Volador

About this office
Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Mas Auleda House / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo" [Mas Auleda / Contorns, arquitectura e interiorismo] 04 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012897/mas-auleda-house-contorns-arquitectura-e-interiorismo> ISSN 0719-8884

