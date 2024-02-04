Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Switzerland
  5. Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten

Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten

Save
Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten

Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsApartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeApartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, FacadeApartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Interior Photography, WindowsApartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Zollikon, Switzerland
Save this picture!
Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Jürg Zimmermann

Text description provided by the architects. Rossetti+Wyss Architects present Apartment Building L329 in Zurich, Switzerland, a neighborhood characterized by a dissolved development structure and free-standing individual buildings of different granulation, as well as green open spaces.

Save this picture!
Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jürg Zimmermann
Save this picture!
Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jürg Zimmermann

The new building replaces an apartment building from the 1930s and fits naturally into the built context in terms of grain and volume while taking the existing circumstances into account. It is an apartment building with seven apartments, a small commercial space at street level, and a parking garage at the rear of the lot.

Save this picture!
Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Jürg Zimmermann
Save this picture!
Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jürg Zimmermann
Save this picture!
Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Image 23 of 33

Despite the increased living space, the volume of the new building appears restrained in the greened urban body and completes the rhythmic building structure along Limmattalstrasse. The appearance of the building dimensions is broken up by bending the facade ends, and its proportions mediate to the surrounding properties.

Save this picture!
Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jürg Zimmermann

The choice of a pitched roof for the new building follows the same intention and conveys respectfully to the context. Great attention is paid to the topographical embedding, which ensures a natural course of the surroundings. The point construction allows qualitative and flowing green spaces, which respect the typical local conditions.

Save this picture!
Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade
© Jürg Zimmermann
Save this picture!
Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Jürg Zimmermann

Another focal point is the sustainable concept of the building with its technical installations. The building features reduced energy consumption using thermal heating and electricity production on the roof, realized via opaque panels that avoid reflections to the surroundings, as well as back into the sky.

Save this picture!
Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jürg Zimmermann
Save this picture!
Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Sink
© Jürg Zimmermann

The architectural expression of the new building arises through a simple and homogeneous language of form. The facades seek a clarified and calm appearance. All six sides are treated in the same way, with differing openings depending on their exposure. Small deviations in the rhythm of the vertical pilaster strips and the format sizes refine the uniformly aligned facades. The inclined wooden panels between the vertical wooden pilaster result in varying shadow effects and light reflections, providing the volume with a lively appearance. The proportion of windows varies across the facades. The loggias seek southern exposure and embed themselves unobtrusively into the geometry of the structure. Cantilevered components, such as balconies and oriels, are avoided.

Save this picture!
Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Interior Photography, Facade
© Jürg Zimmermann

The extensive roof surfaces follow the design intention of the facades: A clear, homogeneous, and less fragmented appearance, even though it is of photovoltaic and fiber cement panels. Two pinnacles facing south are inscribed into the roof surfaces analogous to the loggias.

Save this picture!
Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jürg Zimmermann
Save this picture!
Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Jürg Zimmermann

The new building is a respectful, calm, and elegant addition to the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jürg Zimmermann

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Zollikon, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Rossetti + Wyss Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSwitzerland
Cite: "Apartment Building L329 / Rossetti + Wyss Architekten" 04 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012895/apartment-building-l329-rossetti-plus-wyss-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags