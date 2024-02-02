Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Livingston Manor House / Marc Thorpe Design

Livingston Manor House / Marc Thorpe Design

Livingston Manor House / Marc Thorpe Design

© Marco Petrini

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Catskill, United States
  • Architects: Marc Thorpe Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marco Petrini
  • Architect of Record: JBA Collective
Livingston Manor House / Marc Thorpe Design - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Marco Petrini

Text description provided by the architects. The Livingston Manor house is located 2 hours northwest of New York City in the West Catskills. The house was designed as a private rural escape for a Brooklyn-based graphic designer and his family. Livingston Manor House is 1800 sqft comprising a large open living and dining room, two bedrooms, utility, and a bathroom.

Livingston Manor House / Marc Thorpe Design - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Forest
© Marco Petrini
Livingston Manor House / Marc Thorpe Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, Forest
© Marco Petrini

The home’s distinguishing design feature is a deep triangulated cantilevered roofline engineered to float over the wrapping deck. The construction of the house follows the standards of passive design, reducing the building's ecological footprint by maintaining ultra-low energy use for space heating and cooling. 

Livingston Manor House / Marc Thorpe Design - Image 24 of 24
Floor plan

Built by Wild & Balanced High-Performance Building, the firm is an advocate for responsible architecture. The firm describes its methodology as the following, “One shouldn’t get caught up in the term (passive). Simply put, Passive construction is the evolution of homebuilding & renovations. It is an air-tight, super-insulated, thermally broken structure that is then vented (ERV/HRV) continuously with filtered fresh air.

Livingston Manor House / Marc Thorpe Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair
© Marco Petrini
Livingston Manor House / Marc Thorpe Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Marco Petrini
Livingston Manor House / Marc Thorpe Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Marco Petrini

The effects of building this way have numerous benefits including: Much lower heating and cooling bills than standard construction, a structure that heats and cools evenly without cold or hot areas, a structure engineered for optimal atmospheric comfort, a structure that is much less depend on fossil fuels and electricity and an outcome of a resilient & purposeful build/renovation for your family.

Livingston Manor House / Marc Thorpe Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Marco Petrini

Project gallery

Marc Thorpe Design
Residential Architecture, Houses, United States
Cite: "Livingston Manor House / Marc Thorpe Design" 02 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012879/livingston-manor-house-marc-thorpe-design> ISSN 0719-8884

