Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. House M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten

House M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten

Save
House M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten

House M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten - Exterior PhotographyHouse M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopHouse M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Braunschweig, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ruben Beilby

Text description provided by the architects. The residential house in Isenbüttel near Braunschweig seamlessly integrates into the surrounding neighborhood with its size, silhouette, and color scheme. At the same time, the house stands out due to its minimalist design language and large openings in an otherwise homogeneous facade, giving it a distinctive character.

Save this picture!
House M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ruben Beilby

A nod to the local building tradition of farms and stables is evident in the use of a wooden structure with a pitched roof. The street-facing side of the house appears closed, as the focus is on the spacious interior and the garden. The defining dormer was developed to fulfill this desire, providing additional light to the living room below and allowing pleasant air circulation in the summer months through a chimney effect.

Save this picture!
House M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Ruben Beilby
Save this picture!
House M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table, Windows
© Ruben Beilby
Save this picture!
House M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten - Image 23 of 26

A centrally located core with a bathroom, kitchen, and staircase to the first floor efficiently zones the living areas. These spaces can be separated using sliding doors, eliminating the need for hallways. The living room, open kitchen, bedroom, and bathtub offer a wide, open view of the garden.

Save this picture!
House M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Ruben Beilby

The upper floor features a guest room illuminated by a dormer, with its bathroom. The vertical cladding of local larch wood continues onto the roof with standing seam zinc covering, creating a cohesive language in both material and color.

Save this picture!
House M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Ruben Beilby
Save this picture!
House M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Ruben Beilby

Inside, the focus on essential materials continues, including birch for built-in furniture and the staircase, plastered clay walls, polished screed, and aluminum in the kitchen. The house was largely constructed by the client's family, with significant contributions from their daughter Anni, who supervised the project.

Save this picture!
House M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ruben Beilby

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Busch & Takasaki Architekten
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany
Cite: "House M / Busch & Takasaki Architekten" 01 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012817/house-m-busch-and-takasaki-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags